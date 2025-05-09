Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 9 mai/May 2025) - Vital Battery Metals Inc. (VBAM) has announced a name and symbol change to Aventis Energy Inc. (AVE).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on May 13, 2025.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on May 12, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Vital Battery Metals Inc. (VBAM) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Aventis Energy Inc. (AVE).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 13 mai 2025.

Les documents d'information sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fin de la journée du 12 mai 2025. Il est rappelé aux courtiers de ressaisir leurs ordres.

Effective Date/ Date Effective: Le 13 mai/May 2025 Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole: VBAM New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole: AVE New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP: 05358H 10 9 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN: CA 05358H 10 9 1 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 928462100/CA9284621005

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)