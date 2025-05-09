WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A brief but disruptive radar and communication outage at an air traffic control facility early Friday has intensified concerns over operational reliability and safety at Newark Liberty International Airport.The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that radar screens and radios at a Philadelphia-based control center went dark for approximately 90 seconds around 4 a.m., temporarily hampering oversight of Newark-bound flights.This incident follows a similar failure just days earlier, which left controllers unable to communicate with pilots and prompted staffing shortages after several distressed employees took time off.The resulting operational strain has led to a sharp rise in flight disruptions: nearly 10 percent of Newark flights were canceled from last week through Wednesday, far outpacing cancellation rates at nearby JFK and LaGuardia airports.United Airlines, which controls over two-thirds of Newark's traffic, has voiced strong frustration. CEO Scott Kirby described the airport as 'overwhelmed,' citing excessive scheduling beyond the FAA's recommended limits. He urged regulators to reinstate slot restrictions that were lifted in 2016, arguing the current system cannot handle disruptions caused by weather, staffing gaps, or system failures.Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a sweeping modernization plan on Thursday aimed at overhauling the nation's air traffic control infrastructure. The multibillion-dollar initiative promises new technology and facilities but still requires congressional approval and funding.Although the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey stated that passenger operations were not directly affected, the outage triggered a ground delay program with average hold times exceeding four hours due to poor weather.With repeated technological lapses and mounting congestion, pressure is building on federal officials to act swiftly to restore confidence in the nation's aviation infrastructure.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX