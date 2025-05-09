BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Industrial producer prices in Croatia fell for the first time in four months in April, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Friday.The total producer price index declined 0.5 percent year-on-year after remaining unchanged in March. The latest fall was the first since December when prices were down 1.4 percent.Among the main industrial groups, producer prices in the energy industry fell 5.1 percent year-on-year. Prices increased in the remaining groups.Producer prices on the domestic market decreased 0.3 percent year-on-year after stagnating in the previous month. Those on the foreign market fell 0.3 percent following a 0.1 percent gain in March.The total PPI fell 1.5 percent from March when it was 0.4 percent lower versus the previous month. Both domestic and non-domestic measures decreased 0.3 percent each from the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX