Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2025) - Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSX: CJ) ("Cardinal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the vote on directors at its annual and special shareholders' meeting held on May 9, 2025 (the "Meeting"). A total of 53,879,300 votes representing 33.72% of the total votes entitled to vote at the Meeting, were voted in connection with the election of directors. The voting results for the six directors nominated for election are set forth in the table below.

Name of Nominee Votes For Percent (%) Votes Withheld Percent (%) M. Scott Ratushny 48,407,561 89.84% 5,471,739 10.16% John A. Brussa 45,540,219 84.52% 8,339,081 15.48% John Gordon 53,150,140 98.65% 729,160 1.35% John Festival 53,664,465 99.60% 214,835 0.40% Stephanie Sterling 51,714,955 95.98% 2,164,345 4.02% Connie Shevkenek 48,926,515 90.81% 4,952,785 9.19%

Connie Shevkenek was elected a new director of Cardinal at the Meeting. Ms. Shevkenek previously served as Vice President, Engineering of Cardinal with her retirement effective May 9, 2025.

Additionally, all other matters put to shareholders were duly passed at the Meeting. For additional details on the voting results with respect to other matters, please refer to the Report of Voting Results which is filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cardinal is a Canadian oil and natural gas company with operations focused on low decline oil in Western Canada. Cardinal differentiates itself from its peers by having the lowest decline conventional asset base in Western Canada. Cardinal has commenced its first thermal SAGD oil development project which will further increase the long-term sustainability of the Company.

