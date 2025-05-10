Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2025) - Venerable Ventures Ltd. (TSXV: VLV) (the "Company") announces that effective at the opening on May 13, 2025 the Company's exchange listing will be transferred to the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange as a result of an inability to maintain the requirements for a TSX Venture Exchange Tier 2 company in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 2.5. The trading symbol for the Company will change from VLV to VLV.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The Company continues to review opportunities that will qualify the Company to return to the TSX-V exchange.

