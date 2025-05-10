Lundin Gold Inc.: Lundin Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, May 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) (OTCQX: LUGDF) (" Lundin Gold " or the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results from the Company's 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting"), which was held today in a hybrid format. PDF Version

A total of 204,086,650 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 84.78% of the votes attached to all the outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted by ballot in favour of each of the items of business at the Annual Meeting as follows:



% For % Against Election of Directors



Carmel Daniele 99.77 0.23 Gillian Davidson 99.25 0.75 Ian W. Gibbs 85.20 14.80 Melissa Harmon 98.40 1.60 Ashley Heppenstall 98.06 1.94 Ron Hochstein 98.09 1.91 Scott Langley 97.70 2.30 Jack Lundin 96.84 3.16 Angelina Mehta 99.94 0.06







% For % Withheld Appointment of Auditors -

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP 99.96 0.04







% For % Against Advisory Vote on the Company's Approach to

Executive Compensation 99.61 0.39







% For % Against Approval of Amendments to the Company's

equity compensation plan 98.46 1.54

All nine directors will serve on the Company's Board of Directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Detailed voting results for the 2025 Annual Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders through operational excellence and growth, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. Furthermore, Lundin Gold is focused on continued exploration on its extensive and highly prospective land package to identify and develop new resource opportunities to ensure long-term sustainability and growth for the Company and its stakeholders.

Additional Information

This information was publicly communicated on May 9, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out below.

For more information, please contact: Ron F. Hochstein, President and CEO, Tel: +1-604-806-3589, [email protected]; Brendan Creaney, Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Tel: +1-604-376-4595, [email protected]