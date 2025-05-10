Anzeige
WKN: A12GZU | ISIN: CA5503711080 | Ticker-Symbol: F1YN
Tradegate
09.05.25 | 21:53
42,980 Euro
-0,56 % -0,240
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
10.05.2025 00:17 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lundin Gold Inc.: Lundin Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, BC, May 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) (OTCQX: LUGDF) (" Lundin Gold " or the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results from the Company's 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting"), which was held today in a hybrid format. PDF Version

A total of 204,086,650 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 84.78% of the votes attached to all the outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted by ballot in favour of each of the items of business at the Annual Meeting as follows:


% For

% Against

Election of Directors



Carmel Daniele

99.77

0.23

Gillian Davidson

99.25

0.75

Ian W. Gibbs

85.20

14.80

Melissa Harmon

98.40

1.60

Ashley Heppenstall

98.06

1.94

Ron Hochstein

98.09

1.91

Scott Langley

97.70

2.30

Jack Lundin

96.84

3.16

Angelina Mehta

99.94

0.06





% For

% Withheld

Appointment of Auditors -
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

99.96

0.04





% For

% Against

Advisory Vote on the Company's Approach to
Executive Compensation

99.61

0.39





% For

% Against

Approval of Amendments to the Company's
equity compensation plan

98.46

1.54

All nine directors will serve on the Company's Board of Directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Detailed voting results for the 2025 Annual Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders through operational excellence and growth, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. Furthermore, Lundin Gold is focused on continued exploration on its extensive and highly prospective land package to identify and develop new resource opportunities to ensure long-term sustainability and growth for the Company and its stakeholders.

Additional Information

This information was publicly communicated on May 9, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out below.

SOURCE Lundin Gold Inc.

For more information, please contact: Ron F. Hochstein, President and CEO, Tel: +1-604-806-3589, [email protected]; Brendan Creaney, Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Tel: +1-604-376-4595, [email protected]

© 2025 PR Newswire
