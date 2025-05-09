Anzeige
Samstag, 10.05.2025
Radar vs. Lac Tio: Entsteht hier Nordamerikas nächster Gigant für Titan und Vanadium?!
WKN: 813516 | ISIN: US6311031081
Tradegate
09.05.25 | 21:56
70,48 Euro
+0,17 % +0,12
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.05.2025 22:12 Uhr
31 Leser
Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date April 30, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of April 30, 2025, short interest in 3,156 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 13,300,707,903 shares compared with 13,211,633,004 shares in 3,143 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of April 15, 2025. The mid-April short interest represents 2.40 days compared with 1.76 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 1,636 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 2,645,060,429 shares at the end of the settlement date of April 30, 2025, compared with 2,609,354,721 shares in 1,634 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.00 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period's figure was 1.00.

In summary, short interest in all 4,792 Nasdaq® securities totaled 15,945,768,331 shares at the April 30, 2025 settlement date, compared with 4,777 issues and 15,820,987,725 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 1.92 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 1.52 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit
http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx
or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

Nasdaq Short Interest Days

About Nasdaq:
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Contact:
Maximilian Leitenberger
Maximilian.leitenberger@nasdaq.com

NDAQO

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a098cc6b-342f-4208-8453-43a9f3f84002


