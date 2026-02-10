Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.02.2026
Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date January 30, 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of January 30, 2026, short interest in 3,547 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 15,574,683,465 shares compared with 15,349,969,813 shares in 3,515 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of January 15, 2026. The January short interest represents 2.58 days compared with 2.88 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 1,666 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 3,614,991,067 shares at the end of the settlement date of January 30, 2026, compared with 3,478,325,627 shares in 1,669 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.08 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period's figure was 1.19.

In summary, short interest in all 5,213 Nasdaq® securities totaled 19,189,674,532 shares at the January 30, 2026 settlement date, compared with 5,184 issues and 18,828,295,440 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.05 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.28 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit
https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/quotes/short-interest
or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

Nasdaq

About Nasdaq:
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com

Media Contact:
Sam Raffalli
sam.raffalli@nasdaq.com

A graph accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ebdc0750-ef78-4cf8-a60d-69c25183214d

NDAQO


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
