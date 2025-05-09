Anzeige
Radar vs. Lac Tio: Entsteht hier Nordamerikas nächster Gigant für Titan und Vanadium?!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.05.2025 22:12 Uhr
Parks! America, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

Management to host conference call on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 4:30 PM ET

PINE MOUNTAIN, Georgia, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parks! America, Inc. (OTCQX: PRKAD), today announced its financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended March 30, 2025. The summary information in this press release should not be used as the sole basis for making investment decisions. We encourage shareholders to read our complete Form 10-Q, which has been posted on the Company's website animalsafari.com/investor-relations, for a complete view of the Company and its results.

Segment Financial Results for the 13 and 26 weeks ended March 30, 2025

The Company manages its operations on an individual location basis. Financial information regarding each of the Company's reportable segments is summarized in the tables below.

For the 13 weeks ended For the 26 weeks ended
March 30, 2025 March 31, 2024 March 30, 2025 March 31, 2024
Total revenue:
Georgia Park $1,046,387 $1,048,944 $2,157,105 $2,288,954
Missouri Park 374,328 400,733 664,089 642,454
Texas Park 581,306 508,523 951,285 924,417
Consolidated $2,002,021 $1,958,200 $3,772,479 $3,855,825
Loss before income taxes:
Georgia Park $148,542 $185,645 $482,488 $551,487
Missouri Park 6,806 50,940 (42,422) (55,828)
Texas Park 67,073 31,076 15,074 (4,949)
Segment income 222,421 267,661 455,140 490,710
Corporate expenses (301,482) (192,722) (571,834) (510,408)
Depreciation and amortization (220,315) (218,593) (428,863) (441,796)
(Loss) gain on asset disposals, net - (21,337) 52 (35,754)
Contested proxy and related matters, net - (1,164,612) 567,157 (1,291,252)
Other income, net 25,323 34,026 38,705 69,913
Interest expense (54,709) (49,147) (112,178) (100,592)
Consolidated $(328,762) $(1,344,724) $(51,821) $(1,819,179)
For the 13 weeks ended For the 26 weeks ended
March 30, 2025 March 31, 2024 March 30, 2025 March 31, 2024
Depreciation and amortization:
Georgia Park $98,832 $94,659 $188,248 $186,048
Missouri Park 54,303 58,020 108,081 114,420
Texas Park 66,766 65,500 131,706 140,500
Corporate 414 414 828 828
Consolidated $220,315 $218,593 $428,863 $441,796
Capital expenditures:
Georgia Park $443,018 $182,515 $938,794 $273,192
Missouri Park 25,623 60,271 33,523 75,045
Texas Park 16,268 11,920 114,068 136,635
Consolidated $484,909 $254,706 $1,086,385 $484,872
As of
March 30, 2025 September 29, 2024
Total assets:
Georgia Park $7,238,010 $7,520,918
Missouri Park 3,059,835 3,399,324
Texas Park 7,800,448 7,812,661
Corporate 172,660 461,168
Consolidated $18,270,953 $19,194,071
Total cash & short-term investments:
Georgia Park $778,094 $1,800,623
Missouri Park 630,478 870,918
Texas Park 550,298 570,122
Corporate 14,681 82,705
Consolidated $1,973,551 $3,324,368
Asset less cash & short-term investments:
Georgia Park $6,459,916 $5,720,295
Missouri Park 2,429,356 2,528,406
Texas Park 7,250,150 7,242,539
Corporate 157,979 378,463
Consolidated $16,297,401 $15,869,703

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company will host a conference call to review its financial results of the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 on May 12, 2025, at 4:30 pm ET. The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed on the Company's website, animalsafari.com/investor-relations.

All participants on the conference call will have the opportunity to ask a question. You may also email your question to ralph@parksamerica.com prior to the call. A transcript of the call will be available on the Company's website.

About Parks! America, Inc.

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCQX: PRKAD), through our wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and operates three regional safari parks and is in the business of acquiring, developing and operating local and regional entertainment assets in the United States.

Additional information, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 29, 2024, is available on the Company's website, animalsafari.com/investor-relations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our future plans, business strategy, liquidity, capital expenditures, sources of revenue and other similar statements that are not historical in nature. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this news release and speak only as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to consider the factors listed under the heading "Risk Factors" and the other information contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Ralph Molina
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy
(706) 940-2209


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
