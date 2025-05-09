Anzeige
Vital Battery Metals Inc: Vital Battery Metals Announces Effective Date of Name Change to Aventis Energy Inc.

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Battery Metals Inc. ("Vital" or the "Company") (CSE: VBAM | OTC: VBAMF | FRA: C0O), announces that effective Tuesday, May 13, 2025, the Company's name will change to "Aventis Energy Inc.".

The Company's common shares will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on May 13, 2025 under the new name and new trading symbol "AVE". The new CUSIP will be 05358H109 and the new ISIN number will be CA05358H1091. The share capital of the Company remains unchanged.

About Vital Battery Metals Inc.

Vital Battery Metals Inc. (CSE: VBAM |OTC: VBAMF | FRA: C0O) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to the development of strategic projects comprised of battery, base and precious metals in stable jurisdictions. The Company is working to advance its Sting Copper Project.

The Sting Copper Project covers approximately 12,700 hectares and hosts multiple historic Newfoundland and Labrador Government documented mineral occurrences and is located within a 50 km corridor known for significant volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS), copper quartz vein lode and low sulphation epithermal gold showings.

For more information, visit www.vitalbatterymetals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mandeep Parmar
Interim Chief Executive Officer, Director
+1 (604) 229-9772
info@vitalbatterymetals.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
