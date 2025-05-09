CSX Corporation: CSX Announces Tentative Labor Agreement with Locomotive Engineers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced it has reached a tentative agreement with the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) on a new five-year single-system agreement covering approximately 3,400 locomotive engineers.

This is the first agreement reached by a Class I freight railroad with BLET, and it continues CSX's industry-leading transformational approach to collective bargaining in the rail industry.

"I want to thank the leaders at BLET, especially our CSX General Chairmen, for their hard work and professionalism in representing CSX employees and their union members," said Joe Hinrichs, President and CEO of CSX. "The tentative agreement, reached after months of negotiations, offers competitive pay, improved health care for locomotive engineers, and work rule changes that promote predictable assignments and additional quality-of-life enhancements."

The agreement mirrors the general wage increases, and health and welfare improvements from CSX's agreements with 13 other unions.

Locomotive engineers make up approximately 20 percent of CSX's frontline workforce. If ratified, nearly 75 percent of CSX unionized workers will be covered by new agreements reached within the last nine months. To date, CSX has ratified agreements covering 54 percent of its unionized workforce.

The only remaining major workgroup at CSX not covered by new agreements or a tentative agreement are trainmen/conductors represented by SMART-TD. CSX is currently engaged in bargaining with SMART-TD to consolidate separate territories, workforces, and execute a single-system collective agreement.



