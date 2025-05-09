Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces First Quarter Results of Operations

WARRENVILLE, Ill., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the first quarter of 2025 as summarized below:
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.
Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations
For the Three Months Ended March 31
2025
2024
Net sales
$7,245,635
$7,853,181
Income (loss) before income taxes
421,381
(874,834)
Net income (loss)
401,022
(698,004)
Net income (loss) per common share
.42
(.72)
Average common shares outstanding
966,132
966,132
(All figures subject to year-end audit)
SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.
© 2025 PR Newswire