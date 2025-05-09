Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces First Quarter Results of Operations

WARRENVILLE, Ill., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the first quarter of 2025 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO. Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended March 31





2025 2024 Net sales $7,245,635 $7,853,181 Income (loss) before income taxes 421,381 (874,834) Net income (loss) 401,022 (698,004) Net income (loss) per common share .42 (.72) Average common shares outstanding 966,132 966,132

(All figures subject to year-end audit)



