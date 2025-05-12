JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Japan is scheduled to see a few reports on Monday, highlighting a very light day for Asian-Pacific economic activity. On tap are current account figures for March and April numbers for bank lending and the Eco Watchers Survey.
The current account is expected to show a surplus of 3.678 trillion yen, down from 4.061 trillion yen in February.
Overall bank lending was up 2.8 percent on year in March, while the Eco Watchers Survey had a score of 45.1.
Finally, the markets in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand are closed on Monday for Wesak Day.
