SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Genius Group Limited (GNS) announced that the company and its Chief Executive officer, Roger Hamilton, have reached out to X to recover Hamilton's account after it was compromised by hackers who posted false information about an alleged token launch without the Company's knowledge or consent.The Company urges the public, as well as all Genius Group investors, partners, and customers, to disregard any misleading posts from the compromised account until its recovery is officially confirmed.The Company has reported the hacking incident to law enforcement and regulatory agencies, including the Singapore Police, FBI, SEC, and NYSE. It also gives notice to the hackers that it will pursue them with the full force of the law and is actively investigating potential links between this criminal activity and its ongoing legal actions.