BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 1-1/2-month high of 86.71 against the yen, from Friday's closing value of 85.89.Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the kiwi advanced to a 5-day high of 1.8930 and a 4-day high of 0.5935 from last week's closing quotes of 1.9037 and 0.5909, respectively.If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 88.00 against the yen, 1.86 against the euro and 0.61 against the greenback.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX