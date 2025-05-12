MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - United Internet AG (UDIRF.PK) reported that its first quarter adjusted EBITDA rose slightly by 0.1% to 342.6 million euros from the prior-year's 342.1 million euros, despite a further year-on-year increase in expenses for the 1&1 mobile network.EBIT for the quarter was 162.9 million euros down from 187.0 million euros in the prior year.Quarterly operating earnings per share decreased to 0.31 euros from 0.35 euros in the previous year.The number of fee-based customer contracts was raised by a further 150,000 contracts to 29.17 million. Of this total, 80,000 contracts were added in the Consumer Applications segment and 110,000 contracts in the Business Applications segment. However, the number of fee-based contracts in the Consumer Access segment fell by 40,000.Adjusted for the sales contribution of the 'Energy' business field, which is to be sold, sales in the first quarter of 2025 grew by 4.2% to 1.631 billion euros compared to 1.565 billion euros in the prior year.United Internet AG upgraded its full-year sales guidance for 2025. Excluding the Energy business field, which is set to be sold, the company now anticipates consolidated sales to rise to approximately 6.45 billion euros, up from the previous estimate of around 6.4 billion euros and a comparable prior-year figure of 6.303 billion euros.Annual EBITDA is still expected to grow to about 1.35 billion euros compared to 1.295 billion euros reported last year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX