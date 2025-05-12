LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) said the business has performed strongly in fourth quarter. As a result of the performance, the Group currently expects fiscal 2025 total revenue and adjusted profit before tax to meet or slightly exceed the upper end of the current range of consensus of 1.05 billion pounds and 516.3 million pounds respectively.In January 2025, the Group extended the current share buyback programme to 200 million pounds. As of 9 May, 4.1 million shares had been repurchased at a cost of 39.1 million pounds.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX