TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of the public assessment of the current situation of the Japanese economy weakened more-than-expected in April to the lowest level in more than three years, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey dropped to 42.6 in April from 45.1 in March. Further, this was the lowest reading since February 2022, when it was 37.4.Any score below 50 indicates pessimism, while a reading above 50 indicates optimism.Household activity-related measures decreased in April amid falls in the retail, services, and housing segments.Corporate activity-related measures also worsened due to the decline in manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors.The outlook index that signals future activity decreased to 42.7 from 45.2 in the previous month, as both household and corporate activity-related conditions weakened.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX