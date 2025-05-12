Ball Corporation Announces Public Offering of Euro-Denominated Senior Notes

WESTMINSTER, Colo., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation ("Ball") (NYSE: BALL) announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of €750 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes due 2032 (the "Notes"). The exact amount, terms and timing of the offering will depend upon market conditions and other factors.

Ball intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, for general corporate purposes, which may include the refinancing or repayment of debt, potential investments in strategic alliances and acquisitions, working capital, pension contributions or capital expenditures. Prior to the application of such proceeds, Ball intends to repay outstanding borrowings under its U.S. dollar revolver, without a reduction in commitment, using a portion of the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand. The exact allocation of such proceeds and the timing thereof is at the discretion of Ball's management.

BNP PARIBAS, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and UniCredit Bank GmbH are acting as global coordinators and joint book-running managers of the offering of the Notes.

Ball is making the offer pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering of the Notes will be made solely by means of a prospectus supplement and accompany prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompany prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from BNP PARIBAS, 16 boulevard des Italiens, 75009 Paris, France, Attention: Fixed Income Syndicate, Phone: 1-800-854-5674, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attn: Prospectus Group, 1 Columbus Circle New York, New York 10019, Email: [email protected], Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Attention: Leveraged Syndicate, Phone: 1-212-261-3849, or UniCredit Bank GmbH, Piazza Gae Aulenti, 4 - UniCredit Tower C, 20154 Milano, Italy, Attention: Non-Investment Grade Syndicate; phone: +39 02 8862 0541; email: [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers. Ball Corporation employs 16,000 people worldwide and reported 2024 net sales of $11.80 billion, which excludes the divested aerospace business.

