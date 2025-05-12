BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's foreign trade gap in March decreased slightly from the same month last year, as exports grew faster than imports, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.The trade deficit dropped to EUR 237 million in March from EUR 249 million in the same month last year. In February, the trade gap was EUR 259 million.Exports were 17.0 percent higher on a year-on-year basis in March, and imports were 13.0 percent higher.Compared to last year, the biggest increase occurred in the exports of transport equipment, followed by mineral products and base metals and articles of base metal.'The rise in exports was influenced by an even larger increase in re-exports, which rose by 27 percent year on year,' Jane Leppmets, foreign trade analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX