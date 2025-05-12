LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Victrex plc. (VCT.L, VTXPF), a high-performance polymer solutions company, on Monday announced that first-half pre-tax income increased compared with the previous year.For the first half of the year 2025, profit before tax jumped to 17.2 million pounds from 3.3 million pounds last year.Profit increased to 13.6 million pounds from 2.5 million pounds in the previous year.Earnings per share were 17.2 pence versus 3 pence last year.Underlying profit before tax was 23.2 million pounds, compared to 28 million pounds last year.Underlying earnings per share were 22.6 pence versus 27 pence in the previous year.Operating profit decreased to 18 million pounds from 23.8 million pounds in the previous half year.Revenue for the half increased 5% to 145.9 million pounds from 139.3 million pounds last year.Further, the board has proposed an interim dividend unchanged at 13.42p per share, reflecting current trading conditions and anticipated profit growth in the second half of 2025.The company intends to increase its future dividend, which will align with earnings growth.Looking ahead, Victrex has upgraded its full-year volume growth guidance to high single digits, driven by strong first-half momentum, especially in Sustainable Solutions.Further, second-half profit before tax is targeted to be in line with second-half 2024, with modest full-year PBT growth in constant currency.Victrex is currently trading 6.85% higher at 843 pence on the London Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX