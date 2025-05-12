Senior finance, risk, and compliance leaders to explore Basel 3.1, ALM resilience, and finance transformation

Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk and Regulatory Reporting (FRR) hosts its latest 2025 Market Insights series installment with a Market Insights UK event featuring Wolters Kluwer experts, alongside industry thought leaders from PwC and UK Finance, from 14:00-17:00 BST Wednesday, May 14 at The Westin London City, London.

Now a trusted annual touchpoint, the Market Insights series is Wolters Kluwer's proprietary thought leadership forum for finance, risk, and regulatory professionals to gain early insight into the trends, challenges, and regulatory shifts that will define the year ahead. The UK edition brings together senior leaders, partners, and experts to exchange knowledge and practical guidance tailored to the evolving UK financial landscape.

"Our Market Insights events help finance and risk leaders cut through the noise and get clarity on what's coming next," said Jeroen Van Doorsselaere, Vice President, Global Product Platform Management, Wolters Kluwer FRR. "For UK institutions in particular, the timing is critical. With Basel 3.1 and other major changes accelerating, this event connects regulation to actionable strategies."

With growing geopolitical uncertainty and macroeconomics shaping 2025, Market Insights UK will deliver business-critical updates on how financial institutions can prepare, adapt, and lead. Designed to connect technical compliance with strategic execution, the agenda includes:

UK regulatory outlook: Basel 3.1, SDDT, BoE Taxonomy 1.3.1, depositor protection changes, revised leverage thresholds, Large Exposures, and remuneration reforms

ALM under pressure: How banks are reshaping ALM frameworks amid market volatility and geopolitical risk

Basel 3.1 SDDT: Implementation timelines, parallel testing, and UK-specific readiness insights

Finance Transformation: Practical strategies to modernize finance operations and boost efficiency, compliance, and agility

The broader 2025 Market Insights series runs from March to June with events in Luxembourg (March 13); France (April 16); United Kingdom (May 14); and planned sessions in Austria, Netherlands Belgium, Germany, Hong Kong, Monaco, and more. Each Market Insight event addresses local regulatory priorities while examining pan-European and pan-APAC themes.

"The series demonstrates Wolters Kluwer's ongoing commitment to supporting financial institutions in meeting compliance obligations, enhancing competitiveness, and anticipating future demands, through the power of sharing expert insights and our OneSumX technology platform," said Van Doorsselaere.

FRR is part of Wolters Kluwer Financial Corporate Compliance (FCC) division, which provides a wide range of technology-enabled lending, regulatory and investment compliance solutions, corporate services, and legal entity compliance solutions.

Registration is now open at Wolters Kluwer Market Insights UK.

