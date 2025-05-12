Anzeige
Montag, 12.05.2025
WKN: A140P3 | ISIN: DK0060655629
Frankfurt
12.05.25 | 08:21
13,130 Euro
+2,50 % +0,320
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2025 10:00 Uhr
DFDS A/S: April Volumes: Passengers Boosted By Easter Timing Difference

Finanznachrichten News
INVESTOR NEWS no. 20 - 12 May 2025

April 2025 volume numbers are compared to 2024 impacted by the Easter holiday period falling in April this year compared to March in 2024. In general, this decreases freight volumes and increases passenger volumes compared to April 2024.

Ferry - freight: Total volumes in April 2025 of 3.5m lane metres were 0.7% below 2024 and down 2.5% adjusted for route changes. YTD growth rates were -0.4% and -1.0%, respectively.

North Sea volumes were below 2024 following primarily a dip in automotive volumes between Germany and the UK. Mediterranean volumes were above 2024 driven by mainly a shift of road volumes to ferry, a capacity increase between Tunisia and France, and the opening of a new route between Egypt and Italy.

Channel volumes were below 2024 due to mainly the Easter timing difference. Baltic Sea volumes were below 2024 driven mostly by a temporary capacity reduction on one route following tonnage changes. Strait of Gibraltar volumes were above 2024.

For the last twelve months 2025-24, the total transported freight lane metres increased 4.6% to 41.4m from 39.6m in 2024-23. The increase was 0.7% adjusted for route changes.

Ferry - passenger: The number of passengers in April 2025 was adjusted for route changes* up 15.1% to 432k vs 2024 and the adjusted YTD growth rate was -3.2%. The monthly increase was driven by mainly the Easter timing difference. The number of cars in April was 13.0% above 2024 adjusted for route changes.

For the last twelve months 2025-24, the total number of passengers increased 15.9% to 5.9m compared to 5.1m for 2024-23. The increase was 3.7% adjusted for route changes.

*Adjusted for sale of Oslo-Frederikshavn-Copenhagen end October 2025, Tarifa-Tanger Ville due to considerable capacity changes ahead of exit from route early May 2025, and addition of Jersey routes from end March 2025.

DFDS ferry volumes
April Last-12-months
Freight202320242025Change 202320242025Change
Lane metres, '0003,0703,4973,473-0.7% 40,03239,61141,4454.6%
Passenger202320242025Change 202320242025Change
Passengers, '000406507496-2.2% 4,1845,0995,90815.9%

DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in our European route network enabling trade and travel in and around Europe. The May 2025 volume report is expected to be published on 12 June 2025 at around 10.00am CET.

Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karen Boesen, CFO +45 20 58 58 40

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Dennis Kjærsgaard, Media +45 42 30 38 47

About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 30bn and 14,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
