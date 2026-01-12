DFDS A/S: DFDS APPOINTS NEW CEO

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 01 - 12 January 2026

DFDS has today appointed Michael Hansen as President & CEO effective from latest 1 July 2026. Michael Hansen is currently President & CEO of Hempel and succeeds Torben Carlsen who is expected to step down as President & CEO on the same date.

The appointment follows the initiation of a CEO succession process, as announced on 6 November 2025, to bring new perspectives to lead DFDS' ongoing transition towards satisfactory business and financial performance.

Claus V. Hemmingsen, Chair, Board of Directors:

"I am very pleased to welcome Michael Hansen to DFDS. Michael brings new perspectives and experiences to lead the company's ongoing transition. The clear short-term task is to lift financial performance. The longer-term task is to continue to unlock network value through optimisation of operations and organic growth on the back of DFDS' enduring strengths, not least our highly regarded customer offerings and service levels as well as our very capable people."

Michael Hansen is a global executive with extensive leadership experience in shipping, transport, and industrial businesses. As President & CEO of Hempel, he has led a strategic transformation that has lifted financial performance, strengthened cash flow, and improved operational scalability. Prior to Hempel, he spent nearly two decades with A.P. Moller - Maersk, holding senior management roles across Europe, Latin America, and Oceania, including CEO of Seago Line and Global Head of Sales for Maersk Line.

Michael Hansen, incoming President & CEO:

"I am looking very much forward to joining DFDS and the opportunity to lead the ongoing transition to profitable growth. I am passionate about engaging and empowering people to deliver commercial and financial performance and equally passionate about moving sustainability forward. DFDS has an impressive legacy but is currently challenged in some areas. By working together and leveraging the strong network we can unlock the full potential".





CV overview for Michael Hansen

2017 - present: Group President & CEO, Hempel. Prior positions before becoming CEO in 2022: Executive Vice President, Energy & Infrastructure, and Group Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer.

2016 - 2017: Vice President, Global Head of Sales, Maersk Line.

2015 - 2015: CEO, Seago Line.

1998 - 2015: Various management positions, Maersk Line. Positions included Managing Director, Line Manager, and Sales Director. Locations included Mexico, Spain, and New Zealand.





Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karen Boesen, CFO +45 20 58 58 40

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Dennis Kjærsgaard, Media +45 42 30 38 47





About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 30bn and 16,500 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment