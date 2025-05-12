COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer price inflation held steady in April after rising to a 9-month high in the previous month, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.The consumer price index rose 1.5 percent year-over-year in April, the same as in the previous month.The product group housing, electricity, and heating contributes most to inflation, the agency said.The annual price growth in housing and utilities accelerated to 2.3 percent from 2.1 percent. Inflation based on food and non-alcoholic beverages moderated to 3.7 percent from 5.0 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices were 1.2 percent less expensive.Core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food, rose slightly to 1.7 percent from 1.6 percent.On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in April, reversing a 0.5 percent decrease in March.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX