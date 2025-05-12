ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's retail sales expanded at the slowest pace in eight months in March, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Monday.The volume of retail sales climbed 9.2 percent on a yearly basis in March, following a 12.6 percent growth in February.Further, this was the weakest growth since July last year, when sales had risen 6.0 percent.The annual sales growth in non-food products, except automotive fuel, softened to 10.6 percent from 14.0 percent.Similarly, sales of food, drinks, and tobacco grew at a slower pace of 8.0 percent versus a 13.4 percent increase in February. Data showed that automotive fuel sales rebounded 4.1 percent.During March, online sales growth moderated to 3.0 percent from 6.9 percent.On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased 1.4 percent, in contrast to the 1.2 percent gain in the prior month. Moreover, it was the first fall in ten months.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX