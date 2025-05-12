TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Acer Inc. (ACEYY, ACID.L), a Taiwanese hardware and electronics company, on Monday revealed consolidated revenues of NT$18.59 billion for the month of April, up 4.2 percent from last year.In the month, notebook revenues rose by 3.3 percent, desktop revenues 2.5 percent, and monitor revenues 12.7 percent, respectively from the year-ago period.According to Acer, April Chromebook revenues climbed 29 percent from the same period last year.The company said that year-to-date revenues reached NT$80.02 billion, a 4.4% growth from 2024.Non-PC and display businesses accounted for 32.8 percent of the total revenues in April and 31.9 percent of year-to-date.Acer said that at Computex Taipei, scheduled to be held from May 20-23, it will showcase innovations like AI-powered PCs, advanced displays, gaming and connectivity solutions, as well as appliance servers, medical technology, and smart solutions from its subsidiaries.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX