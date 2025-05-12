BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's foreign trade deficit increased in March from a year ago as imports rose faster than exports, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.The trade deficit rose to EUR 2.84 billion in March from EUR 2.50 billion in the corresponding month last year. In February, there was a shortfall of EUR 2.87 billion.Exports grew 6.3 percent annually in March, while imports climbed by 8.0 percent.During the first quarter, the total trade deficit of the country was EUR 8.4 billion versus EUR 6.6 billion in the corresponding month last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX