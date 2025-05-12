CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.The U.S. dollar rose to nearly a 5-week high of 148.23 against the yen and a 4-week high of 1.3160 against the pound, from early lows of 145.72 and 1.3300, respectively.Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the greenback advanced to more than 1-month highs of 1.1083 and 0.8468 from early lows of 1.1243 and 0.8331, respectively.Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the greenback climbed to 4-day highs of 0.6462 and 0.5941 from early lows of 0.6393 and 0.5876, respectively.The greenback jumped to nearly a 5-week high of 1.3981 against the Canadian dollar, from an early low of 1.3915.If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 152.00 against the yen, 1.29 against the pound, 1.10 against the euro, 0.90 against the franc, 0.65 against the aussie, 0.60 against the kiwi and 1.45 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX