Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) ("Dole" or the "Group" or the "Company") today released its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2025:

Good first quarter performance, positioning the Company to deliver a strong full year result for 2025

Revenue of $2.1 billion, a decrease of 1.0% (an increase of 4.2% on a like-for-like basis 1

Net Income decreased to $44.2 million, primarily due to the benefit of an exceptional net gain on the disposal of Progressive Produce recorded in the prior period

Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $104.8 million, a decrease of 4.8% (a decrease of 2.0% on a like-for-like basis)

of $104.8 million, a decrease of 4.8% (a decrease of 2.0% on a like-for-like basis) Adjusted Net Income 2 of $33.1 million and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.35

of $33.1 million and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.35 Quarterly dividend increased by 6.25% to 8.5 cent per share

Post quarter end, successfully completed $1.2 billion refinance of credit facilities

Financial Highlights Unaudited Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 (U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Revenue 2,099 2,121 Income from Continuing Operations3 44.1 71.5 Net Income 44.2 65.4 Net Income attributable to Dole plc 38.9 70.1 Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations 0.41 0.80 Diluted EPS 0.41 0.74 Adjusted EBITDA2 104.8 110.1 Adjusted Net Income2 33.1 40.6 Adjusted Diluted EPS2 0.35 0.43

Commenting on the results, Carl McCann, Executive Chairman, said:

"We are pleased to report another good performance for the first quarter of the 2025 financial year. Group revenue increased 4.2% on a like for like basis and we delivered $104.8 million of Adjusted EBITDA, surpassing our initial projections.

Post quarter end, we successfully completed the refinance of our credit facilities. This refinancing provides enhanced financial flexibility to support our growth initiatives.

Today, we have declared an 8.5 cent dividend for the first quarter, a 6.25% increase. For the current financial year, although the economic environment remains unpredictable, we are pleased to announce an upward revision of our guidance and are now targeting full year Adjusted EBITDA of at least $380.0 million."

____________________________________________ 1 Like-for-like basis refers to the measure excluding the impact of foreign currency translation movements and acquisitions and divestitures. Refer to the Appendix and "Supplemental Reconciliation of Prior Year Segment Results to Current Year Segment Results" for further detail on these impacts and the calculation of like-for-like basis variances. 2 Dole plc reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). See full GAAP financial results in the appendix. Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Net Debt, Net Leverage and Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the appendix of this release for an explanation and reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to comparable GAAP financial measures. 3 Fresh Vegetables results are reported separately as discontinued operations, net of income taxes, in our condensed consolidated statements of operations, its assets and liabilities are separately presented in our condensed consolidated balance sheets, and its cash flows are presented separately in our condensed consolidated statements of cash flows for all periods presented. Unless otherwise noted, our discussion of our results included herein, outlook and all supplementary tables, including non-GAAP financial measures, are presented on a continuing operations basis.

Group Results First Quarter

Revenue decreased 1.0%, or $22.0 million primarily due to a net negative impact from acquisitions and divestitures of $89.8 million, particularly in the Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW segment as a result of the disposal of the Progressive Produce business in mid-March 2024, as well as an unfavorable impact from foreign currency translation of $21.0 million. These decreases were offset by positive operational performance in the Fresh Fruit and Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA segments. On a like-for-like basis, revenue increased 4.2%, or $88.8 million.

Net Income decreased 32.5%, or $21.3 million, to $44.2 million, primarily due to the prior year benefit of a net exceptional gain of $37.3 million related to the disposal of the Progressive Produce business ($74.0 million gain on disposal less a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $36.7 million). There was also a decrease of other income of $8.0 million, primarily related to fair value adjustments of financial instruments. These decreases were partially offset by higher earnings in equity method investments relating to a non-cash gain on a M&A transaction related to an equity method investment, as well as higher net income within discontinued operations.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 4.8%, or $5.3 million, primarily driven by decreases in the Fresh Fruit segment, a net negative impact from acquisitions and divestitures of $2.4 million, particularly in the Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW segment related to the disposal of the Progressive Produce business, and an unfavorable impact from foreign currency translation of $0.7 million. These decreases were partially offset by increases in the Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA segment. On a like-for-like basis, Adjusted EBITDA decreased 2.0%, or $2.2 million.

Adjusted Net Income decreased 18.4%, or $7.5 million, predominantly due to the decreases in Adjusted EBITDA noted above as well as higher depreciation expense. Adjusted Diluted EPS for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $0.35 compared to $0.43 in the prior year.

Selected Segmental Financial Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenue Adjusted EBITDA Revenue Adjusted EBITDA Fresh Fruit 878,145 63,331 824,229 69,435 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 892,087 27,660 853,598 25,959 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 363,413 13,831 476,882 14,705 Intersegment (34,241 (33,335 Total 2,099,404 104,822 2,121,374 110,099

Fresh Fruit

Revenue increased 6.5%, or $53.9 million, primarily due to higher worldwide volumes of bananas sold, as well as higher worldwide pricing of pineapples and plantains, partially offset by lower worldwide volumes of pineapples and plantains sold.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 8.8%, or $6.1 million, primarily driven by anticipated higher fruit costs following Tropical Storm Sara that impacted Honduras in November 2024, as well as higher shipping costs due to the completion of scheduled dry dockings and the impact of an operational disruption for one of our vessels servicing the North American market. These challenges were partially offset by an improved performance in pineapples on a worldwide basis as well as good growth in banana volumes.

Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA

Revenue increased 4.5%, or $38.5 million, primarily due to strong performance in the U.K., Spain and the Netherlands, partially offset by an unfavorable impact from foreign currency translation of $19.4 million, as a result of the weakening of the Euro and Swedish krona against the U.S. Dollar, and a net negative impact from acquisitions and divestitures of $10.5 million. On a like-for-like basis, revenue increased 8.0%, or $68.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 6.6%, or $1.7 million, primarily driven by increases in earnings in the U.K., Spain and the Netherlands, partially offset by lower earnings in Germany and an unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation of $0.7 million. On a like-for-like basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased 9.4%, or $2.5 million.

Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW

Revenue decreased 23.8%, or $113.5 million, primarily due to the disposal of the Progressive Produce business in mid- March 2024. On a like-for-like basis, revenue decreased 6.8%, or $32.6 million, primarily due to lower export pricing in key southern hemisphere export products, primarily cherries, as well as decreases in the North American market, particularly due to lower pricing for grapes and lower volumes in avocados.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 5.9%, or $0.9 million, primarily driven by the disposal of the Progressive Produce business. On a like-for-like basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased 10.4%, or $1.5 million, primarily due to a strong performance in the North American market in kiwis as well as in citrus and avocados, partially offset by declines in the southern hemisphere export side in cherries and grapes as well as declines in berries in the North American market.

Capital Expenditures

Cash capital expenditures from continuing operations for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were $52.8 million, including the buyout of two vessel finance leases of $36.0 million that were already reflected within Net Debt as of December 31, 2024. Other expenditures included investments in vessel dry dockings, farming investments, efficiency projects in our warehouses and ongoing investments in IT and logistics assets. Additions through finance leases from continuing operations were $0.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations and Net Debt

Free cash flow from continuing operations was an outflow of $131.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Free cash flow was primarily driven by normal seasonal impacts. There were outflows from receivables based on timing of collections. Free cash flow was also impacted by the buyout of finance leases discussed above. Net Debt and Net Leverage as of March 31, 2025 was $742.1 million and 1.9x, respectively.

Debt Refinancing

On May 1, 2025, we announced the successful completion of the refinance of our corporate credit facilities. The new credit facilities consist of a $600.0 million multicurrency five-year Revolving Credit Facility ("RCF"), a $250.0 million five-year Term Loan A ("TLA") and a $350.0 million seven-year Farm Credit term loan. These new credit facilities replace an existing RCF, TLA and a senior secured Term Loan B. All facilities have been successfully syndicated.

Outlook for Fiscal Year 2025 (forward-looking statement)

The Group's performance in the first quarter of 2025 was ahead of our own expectations. This result provides a strong foundation for the rest of the year, in a very dynamic macro-economic environment.

Like most multinational businesses, we continue to monitor the evolving macro-economic scenario. We believe our industry is a good example of the benefits of international trade, providing year-round healthy products to our consumers and are confident the existing trade flows will continue on acceptable terms. Short term disruptions may arise across a range of areas such as foreign exchange rates, labor markets and supply chains.

Our good start to the year, along with our resilient and diverse business model, gives us confidence in our ability to navigate the challenges of the current volatile economic environment. Consequently, we are pleased to revise our guidance upward and are now targeting full year Adjusted EBITDA of at least $380.0 million

For fiscal year 2025, we are maintaining our guidance for maintenance capital expenditure of approximately $100.0 million, broadly in line with our expected annual depreciation expense. Additionally, we also anticipate some increased capital expenditure over the course of the year related to our reinvestments in Honduras following Tropical Storm Sara, albeit significantly supported by insurance proceeds.

We remain focused on exploring a range of development opportunities through both internal and external investment, which we believe can further strengthen our business and drive growth for the years ahead.

Our full-year interest expense guidance remains at approximately $70.0 million, based on the assumption that base rates will stay broadly stable in 2025 and without considering any exceptional cash proceeds from disposals.

Dividend

On May 9, 2025, the Board of Directors of Dole plc declared a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2025 of $0.085 per share, payable on July 7, 2025 to shareholders of record on June 9, 2025. A cash dividend of $0.08 per share was paid on April 3, 2025 for the fourth quarter of 2024.

About Dole plc

A global leader in fresh produce, Dole plc produces, markets, and distributes an extensive variety of fresh fruits and vegetables sourced locally and from around the world. Dedicated and passionate in exceeding our customers' requirements in over 85 countries, our goal is to make the world a healthier and a more sustainable place.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements made in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Appendix

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues, net 2,099,404 2,121,374 Cost of sales (1,917,211 (1,926,697 Gross profit 182,193 194,677 Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses (118,412 (118,950 Gain on disposal of businesses 361 73,950 Gain on asset sales 3,801 417 Impairment of goodwill (36,684 Impairment and asset write-downs of property, plant and equipment (38 (1,277 Operating income 67,905 112,133 Other (expense) income, net (348 7,622 Interest income 3,040 3,079 Interest expense (17,182 (17,948 Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity earnings 53,415 104,886 Income tax expense (17,578 (34,401 Equity method earnings 8,292 1,002 Income from continuing operations 44,129 71,487 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 30 (6,051 Net income 44,159 65,436 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (5,247 4,707 Net income attributable to Dole plc 38,912 70,143 Income (loss) per share basic: Continuing operations 0.41 0.80 Discontinued operations (0.06 Net income per share attributable to Dole plc basic 0.41 0.74 Income (loss) per share diluted: Continuing operations 0.41 0.80 Discontinued operations (0.06 Net income per share attributable to Dole plc diluted 0.41 0.74 Weighted-average shares: Basic 95,109 94,929 Diluted 95,677 95,229

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 Operating Activities (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Net income 44,159 65,436 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes (30 6,051 Income from continuing operations 44,129 71,487 Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities continuing operations: Depreciation and amortization 26,544 24,121 Impairment of goodwill 36,684 Impairment and asset write-downs of property, plant and equipment 38 1,277 Net gain on sale of assets (3,801 (417 Net gain on sale of businesses (361 (73,950 Net loss (gain) on financial instruments 4,822 (4,498 Stock-based compensation expense 1,447 1,832 Equity method earnings (8,292 (1,002 Amortization of debt discounts and debt issuance costs 1,290 1,591 Deferred tax benefit (516 (11,062 Pension and other postretirement benefit plan expense 1,364 992 Dividends received from equity method investments 197 Gain on insurance proceeds (1,407 (527 Other (1,365 367 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables, net of allowances (144,356 (123,162 Inventories 1,420 (43,605 Prepaids, other current assets and other assets (1,745 (1,443 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities 1,803 86,359 Net cash (used in) operating activities continuing operations (78,789 (34,956 Investing activities Sales of assets 4,824 1,023 Capital expenditures (52,836 (18,238 Proceeds from sale of businesses, net of transaction costs 361 115,845 Insurance proceeds 15,826 527 Purchases of investments (1 (187 Purchases of unconsolidated affiliates (374 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (57 Other (12 (2,040 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities continuing operations (31,838 96,499 Financing activities Proceeds from borrowings and overdrafts 312,077 490,871 Repayments on borrowings and overdrafts (248,815 (573,994 Dividends paid to shareholders (7,765 (7,594 Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (2,192 (7,173 Payment of contingent consideration (38 (796 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities continuing operations 53,267 (98,686 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash 5,954 (5,630 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities discontinued operations (22,054 5,753 Net cash used in investing activities discontinued operations (1,737 (382 Cash (used in) provided by discontinued operations, net (23,791 5,371 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (75,197 (37,402 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period, including discontinued operations 331,719 277,005 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period, including discontinued operations 256,522 239,603 Supplemental cash flow information: Income tax payments, net of refunds (9,465 (10,498 Interest payments on borrowings (16,657 (17,394

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents 254,878 330,017 Short-term investments 6,132 6,019 Trade receivables, net of allowances for credit losses of $19,981 and $19,493, respectively 619,534 473,511 Grower advance receivables, net of allowances for credit losses of $32,850 and $29,304, respectively 109,786 104,956 Other receivables, net of allowances for credit losses of $14,959 and $15,248, respectively 128,107 125,412 Inventories, net of allowances of $4,269 and $4,178, respectively 432,993 430,090 Prepaid expenses 72,320 66,136 Other current assets 19,295 15,111 Fresh Vegetables current assets held for sale 318,837 332,042 Other assets held for sale 851 1,419 Total current assets 1,962,733 1,884,713 Long-term investments 14,403 14,630 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 128,714 129,322 Actively marketed property 45,391 45,778 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $530,954 and $498,895, respectively 1,079,824 1,082,056 Operating lease right-of-use assets 337,351 337,468 Goodwill 438,334 429,590 DOLE brand 306,280 306,280 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $123,532 and $118,956, respectively 23,690 25,238 Other assets 98,336 108,804 Deferred tax assets, net 81,880 82,484 Total assets 4,516,936 4,446,363 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable 670,897 648,586 Income taxes payable 54,140 42,753 Accrued liabilities 430,386 437,017 Bank overdrafts 9,433 11,443 Current portion of long-term debt, net 44,744 80,097 Current maturities of operating leases 64,342 62,896 Payroll and other tax 35,247 28,056 Contingent consideration 3,280 3,399 Pension and other postretirement benefits 18,309 18,491 Fresh Vegetables current liabilities held for sale 206,407 244,669 Dividends payable and other current liabilities 21,903 14,696 Total current liabilities 1,559,088 1,592,103 Long-term debt, net 933,983 866,075 Operating leases, less current maturities 278,654 280,836 Deferred tax liabilities, net 74,469 79,598 Income taxes payable, less current portion 6,210 6,210 Contingent consideration, less current portion 3,064 4,007 Pension and other postretirement benefits, less current portion 130,678 129,870 Other long-term liabilities 52,538 52,746 Total liabilities 3,038,684 3,011,445 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 33,114 35,554 Stockholders' equity: Common stock $0.01 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 95,138 and 95,041 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 951 950 Additional paid-in capital 796,920 801,099 Retained earnings 688,607 657,430 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (148,664 (166,180 Total equity attributable to Dole plc 1,337,814 1,293,299 Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests 107,324 106,065 Total equity 1,445,138 1,399,364 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity 4,516,936 4,446,363

Reconciliation from Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Unaudited

The following information is provided to give quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of this document for additional detail on each item.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Net income (Reported GAAP) 44,159 65,436 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (30 6,051 Income from continuing operations (Reported GAAP) 44,129 71,487 Income tax expense 17,578 34,401 Interest expense 17,182 17,948 Mark to market losses (gains) 5,916 (2,870 (Gain) loss on asset sales (2,441 31 Gain on disposal of businesses (361 (73,950 Impairment of goodwill 36,684 Other items4 94 (1,800 Adjustments from equity method investments (5,712 1,514 Adjusted EBIT (Non-GAAP) 76,385 83,445 Depreciation 24,813 21,848 Amortization of intangible assets 1,731 2,273 Depreciation and amortization adjustments from equity method investments 1,893 2,533 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 104,822 110,099

____________________________________________ 4 For the three months ended March 31, 2025, other items is primarily comprised of $0.1 million of costs for legal matters. For the three months

Reconciliation from Net Income attributable to Dole plc to Adjusted Net Income Unaudited

The following information is provided to give quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of this document for additional detail on each item. Refer to the Appendix for supplementary detail.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to Dole plc (Reported GAAP) 38,912 70,143 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (30 6,051 Income from continuing operations attributable to Dole plc 38,882 76,194 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 1,731 2,273 Mark to market losses (gains) 5,916 (2,870 (Gain) loss on asset sales (2,441 31 Gain on disposal of businesses (361 (73,950 Impairment of goodwill 36,684 Other items5 94 (1,800 Adjustments from equity method investments (7,444 531 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items (1,941 14,319 NCI impact of items above (1,360 (10,861 Adjusted Net Income for Adjusted EPS calculation (Non-GAAP) 33,076 40,551 Adjusted earnings per share basic (Non-GAAP) 0.35 0.43 Adjusted earnings per share diluted (Non-GAAP) 0.35 0.43 Weighted average shares outstanding basic 95,109 94,929 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted 95,677 95,229

____________________________________________ 5 For the three months ended March 31, 2025, other items is primarily comprised of $0.1 million of costs for legal matters. For the three months

Supplemental Reconciliation from Net Income attributable to Dole plc to Adjusted Net Income Unaudited

The following information is provided to give quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of this document for additional detail on each item.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenues, net Cost of sales Gross profit Gross

Margin % Selling,

marketing,

general and

administrative

expenses Other

operating

items6 Operating

Income Reported (GAAP) 2,099,404 (1,917,211) 182,193 8.7% (118,412) 4,124 67,905 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes Amortization of intangible assets 1,731 1,731 Mark to market losses (gains) 200 200 200 (Gain) loss on asset sales (2,441) (2,441) Gain on disposal of businesses (361) (361) Other items 94 94 Adjustments from equity method investments Income tax on items above and discrete tax items NCI impact of items above Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 2,099,404 (1,917,011) 182,393 8.7% (116,587) 1,322 67,128

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenues, net Cost of sales Gross profit Gross

Margin % Selling,

marketing,

general and

administrative

expenses Other

operating

items7 Operating

Income Reported (GAAP) 2,121,374 (1,926,697) 182,193 9.2% (118,950) 36,406 112,133 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes Amortization of intangible assets 2,273 2,273 Mark to market losses (gains) (120) (120) (120) (Gain) loss on asset sales 31 31 Gain on disposal of businesses (73,950) (73,950) Impairment of goodwill 36,684 36,684 Other items (1,800) (1,800) (1,800) Adjustments from equity method investments Income tax on items above and discrete tax items NCI impact of items above Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 2,121,374 (1,917,011) 182,393 9.1% (116,677) (829) 75,251

____________________________________________ 6 Other operating items for the three months ended March 31, 2025 is comprised of a gain on disposal of businesses of $0.4 million and gain of asset sales of $3.8 million, offset partially by other immaterial activity, as reported on the Dole plc GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. 7 Other operating items for the three months ended March 31, 2024 is comprised of a gain on disposal of businesses of $74.0 million, offset by a goodwill impairment charge of $36.7 million and impairment and asset write-downs of property, plant and equipment of $1.3 million, as reported on the Dole plc GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Other

(expense)

income, net Interest

income Interest

expense Income tax

expense Equity

method

earnings Income from

continuing

operations Income (loss)

from

discontinued

operations, net

of income

taxes Reported (GAAP) (348) 3,040 (17,182) (17,578) 8,292 44,129 30 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (30) Amortization of intangible assets 1,731 Mark to market losses (gains) 5,716 5,916 (Gain) loss on asset sales (2,441) Gain on disposal of businesses (361) Other items 94 Adjustments from equity method investments (7,444) (7,444) Income tax on items above and discrete tax items (1,869) (72) (1,941) NCI impact of items above Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 5,368 3,040 (17,182) (19,447) 776 39,683

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Other

(expense)

income, net Interest

income Interest

expense Income tax

expense Equity

method

earnings Income from

continuing

operations Income (loss)

from

discontinued

operations, net

of income

taxes Reported (GAAP) 7,622 3,079 (17,948) (34,401) 1,002 71,487 (6,051 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 6,051 Amortization of intangible assets 2,273 Mark to market losses (gains) (2,750) (2,870) (Gain) loss on asset sales 31 Gain on disposal of businesses (73,950) Impairment of goodwill 36,684 Other items (1,800) Adjustments from equity method investments 531 531 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items 14,419 (100) 14,319 NCI impact of items above Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 4,872 3,079 (17,948) (19,982) 1,433 46,705

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts Net income Net income attributable to

noncontrolling

interests Net income

attributable to

Dole plc Diluted net

income per share Reported (GAAP) 44,159 (5,247 38,912 0.41 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (30 (30 Amortization of intangible assets 1,731 1,731 Mark to market losses (gains) 5,916 5,916 (Gain) loss on asset sales (2,441 (2,441 Gain on disposal of businesses (361 (361 Other items 94 94 Adjustments from equity method investments (7,444 (7.444 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items (1,941 (1,941 NCI impact of items above (1,360 (1,360 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 39,683 (6,607 33,076 0.35 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted 95,677

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts Net income Net income attributable to

noncontrolling

interests Net income

attributable to

Dole plc Diluted net

income per share Reported (GAAP) 65,436 4,707 70,130 0.74 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 6,051 6,051 Amortization of intangible assets 2,273 2,273 Mark to market losses (gains) (2.870 (2,870 (Gain) loss on asset sales 31 31 Gain on disposal of businesses (73,950 (73,950 Impairment of goodwill 36,684 36,684 Other items (1,800 (1,800 Adjustments from equity method investments 531 531 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items 14,319 14,319 NCI impact of items above (10,861 (10,861 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 46,705 (6,154 40,551 0.43 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted 95,229

Supplemental Reconciliation of Prior Year Segment Results to Current Year Segment Results Unaudited Revenue for the Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 Impact of

Foreign

Currency

Translation Impact of

Acquisitions

and Divestitures Like-for-like

Increase

(Decrease) March 31,

2025 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Fresh Fruit 824,229 (37 53,953 878,145 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 853,598 (19,446 (10,488 68,423 892,087 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 476,882 (1,531 (79,307 (32,631 363,413 Intersegment (33,335 (906 (34,241 Total 2,121,374 (21,014 (89,795 88,839 2,099,404

Adjusted EBITDA for the Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 Impact of

Foreign

Currency

Translation Impact of

Acquisitions

and Divestitures Like-for-like

Increase

(Decrease) March 31,

2025 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Fresh Fruit 69,435 115 (52 (6,167 63,331 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 25,959 (745 (5 2,451 27,660 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 14,705 (108 (2,298 1,532 13,831 Total 110,099 (738 (2,355 (2,184 104,822

Net Debt and Net Leverage Reconciliation Unaudited

Net Debt is the primary measure used by management to analyze the Company's capital structure. Net Debt is a non- GAAP financial measure, calculated as cash and cash equivalents, less current and long-term debt. It also excludes debt discounts and debt issuance costs. Net Leverage is calculated as total Net Debt divided by Last Twelve Months ("LTM") Adjusted EBITDA as of the period end. The calculation of Net Debt and Net Leverage as of March 31, 2025 is presented below. Net Debt as of March 31, 2025 was $742.1 million and Net Leverage was 1.9x.

March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents (Reported GAAP) 254,878 330,017 Debt (Reported GAAP): Long-term debt, net (933,983 (866,075 Current maturities (44,744 (80,097 Bank overdrafts (9,433 (11,443 Total debt, net (988,160 (957,615 Add: Debt discounts and debt issuance costs (Reported GAAP) (8,770 (9,531 Total gross debt (996,930 (967,146 Net Debt (Non-GAAP) (742,052 (637,129 LTM Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 386,926 392,203 Net Leverage (Non-GAAP) 1.9x 1.6x Last Twelve Months ("LTM") Adjusted EBITDA FY'24 Adjusted EBITDA 392,203 392,203 Less: Q1'24 Adjusted EBITDA (110,099 Plus: Q1'25 Adjusted EBITDA 104,822 LTM Adjusted EBITDA 386,926 392,203

Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations Reconciliation Unaudited Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities continuing operations (Reported GAAP) (78,789 (34,956 Less: Capital expenditures (Reported GAAP)8 (52,836 (18,238 Free cash flow from continuing operations (Non-GAAP) (131,625 (53,194

____________________________________________ 8 Capital expenditures do not include amounts attributable to discontinued operations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Dole plc's results are determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

In addition to its results under U.S. GAAP, in this Press Release, we also present Dole plc's Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations, Net Debt and Net Leverage, which are supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, U.S. GAAP (collectively, the "non-GAAP financial measures"). We present these non-GAAP financial measures, because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results, cash flows or any other measure prescribed by U.S. GAAP. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by any of the adjusted items or that any projections and estimates will be realized in their entirety or at all. In addition, adjustment items that are excluded from non-GAAP results can have a material impact on equivalent GAAP earnings, financial measures and cash flows.

Adjusted EBIT is calculated from GAAP net income by: (1) subtracting the income or adding the loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes; (2) adding the income tax expense or subtracting the income tax benefit; (3) adding interest expense; (4) adding mark to market losses or subtracting mark to market gains related to unrealized impacts from certain derivative instruments and foreign currency denominated borrowings, realized impacts on noncash settled foreign currency denominated borrowings, net foreign currency impacts on liquidated entities and fair value movements on contingent consideration; (5) other items which are separately stated based on materiality, which during the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, included adding impairment charges on goodwill, adding or subtracting asset write-downs from extraordinary events, net of insurance proceeds, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the disposal of business interests, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on asset sales for assets held for sale and actively marketed property and adding restructuring charges and costs for legal matters not in the ordinary course of business; and (6) the Company's share of these items from equity method investments.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated from GAAP net income by: (1) subtracting the income or adding the loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes; (2) adding the income tax expense or subtracting the income tax benefit; (3) adding interest expense; (4) adding depreciation charges; (5) adding amortization charges on intangible assets; (6) adding mark to market losses or subtracting mark to market gains related to unrealized impacts from certain derivative instruments and foreign currency denominated borrowings, realized impacts on noncash settled foreign currency denominated borrowings, net foreign currency impacts on liquidated entities and fair value movements on contingent consideration; (7) other items which are separately stated based on materiality, which during the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, included adding impairment charges on goodwill, adding or subtracting asset write-downs from extraordinary events, net of insurance proceeds, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the disposal of business interests, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on asset sales for assets held for sale and actively marketed property and adding restructuring charges and costs for legal matters not in the ordinary course of business; and (8) the Company's share of these items from equity method investments.

Last Twelve Months ("LTM") Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, for the last twelve months as of the period end, which for the three months ended March 31, 2025, is calculated as subtracting the Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2024 from the Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2024 and then adding Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2025. LTM Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2024 is the same as Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Adjusted Net Income is calculated from GAAP net income attributable to Dole plc by: (1) subtracting the income or adding the loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes; (2) adding amortization charges on intangible assets; (3) adding mark to market losses or subtracting mark to market gains related to unrealized impacts from certain derivative instruments and foreign currency denominated borrowings, realized impacts on noncash settled foreign currency denominated borrowings, net foreign currency impacts on liquidated entities and fair value movements on contingent consideration; (4) other items which are separately stated based on materiality, which during the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, included adding impairment charges on goodwill, adding or subtracting asset write-downs from extraordinary events, net of insurance proceeds, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the disposal of business interests, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on asset sales for assets held for sale and actively marketed property and adding restructuring charges and costs for legal matters not in the ordinary course of business; (5) the Company's share of these items from equity method investments; (6) excluding the tax effect of these items and discrete tax adjustments; and (7) excluding the effect of these items attributable to non-controlling interests.

Adjusted Earnings per Share is calculated from Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted weighted average number of shares in the applicable period.

Net Debt is a non-GAAP financial measure, calculated as GAAP cash and cash equivalents, less GAAP current and long-term debt. It also excludes GAAP unamortized debt discounts and debt issuance costs.

Net Leverage is a non-GAAP financial measure, calculated as Net Debt divided by LTM Adjusted EBITDA, both of which are defined above.

Free cash flow from continuing operations is calculated from GAAP net cash used in or provided by operating activities for continuing operations less GAAP capital expenditures.

Like-for-like basis refers to the U.S. GAAP measure or non-GAAP financial measure excluding the impact of foreign currency translation movements and acquisitions and divestitures. The impact of foreign currency translation represents an estimate of the effect of translating the results of operations denominated in a foreign currency to U.S. Dollar at prior year average rates, as compared to current year average rates.

Dole is not able to provide a reconciliation for projected FY'25 results without taking unreasonable efforts.

