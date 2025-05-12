Anzeige
Montag, 12.05.2025
WKN: A411K2 | ISIN: VGG8675X1565
NASDAQ
09.05.25 | 21:48
2,080 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TANTECH HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TANTECH HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
12.05.2025 12:00 Uhr
4 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tantech Holdings Ltd.: Gohomeway Group Inc. Completes EU Trademark Registration, Marking a Key Step in Global Branding

Finanznachrichten News

LISHUI, China, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Gohomeway Group Inc., has received the European Union Trademark Registration Certificate issued by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). This marks a significant milestone in the company's intellectual property protection efforts in the European market.

According to the certificate, the registered trademark number is 019131253, covering Classes 19, 20, and 35, which include a broad range of products and services. These range from engineered wood flooring, bamboo flooring, furniture cabinets, metal kitchen cabinets, display cabinets, retail sales services, e-commerce consulting, advertising display services, to business management and consulting services related to franchising. The trademark registration provides a strong legal foundation for the company's product sales, brand promotion, and cross-border e-commerce strategy in Europe.

The trademark application was filed in Germany. The registration process fully complied with the EU Trademark Law and was approved after several months of review by the EUIPO. The successful registration of the EU trademark enhances the international visibility of the brand and further solidify the Company's IP strategy in the North American and European markets.

Mr. Yan Wangfeng, CEO of Tantech Holdings Ltd, stated, "This trademark registration is not only a significant milestone for Gohomeway Group Inc., but also lays a solid foundation for its long-term growth. We will take this opportunity to actively promote Gohomeway's brand awareness in Europe and accelerate our international branding process."

About Tantech Holdings Ltd.

Tantech is a high-tech enterprise specializing in high-tech enterprise producing, researching and developing bamboo charcoal-based products. With an established domestic and international sales and distribution network, Tantech has been engaged in the manufacture of bamboo charcoal home products since 2002 and entered the home building materials industry in 2024. The company further strengthened its presence in North America through the establishment of its U.S. subsidiary in 2022.

Tantech is ISO 90000 and ISO 14000 certified and has received numerous national, provincial, and municipal honors and awards for its products and R&D achievements. Its subsidiary, Qianhai Shouxin Commercial Factoring Co., Ltd., focuses on commercial factoring services related to the company's supply chain.

For more information, please visit: https://tanhtech.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding sales, plans, objectives, strategies, future events or performance, and other statements that are not historical facts.

These statements involve various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the demand for and acceptance of the company's products and services, technological changes, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, changes in government regulations, and other risks detailed in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All such forward-looking statements (whether made in this press release or elsewhere, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the company) are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and any cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Contact:

Tantech Holdings Ltd.
Investor Relations Department
Phone: +86 (578) 226-2305
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Tantech Holdings Ltd.

© 2025 PR Newswire
