BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Tantech Holdings Ltd. (TANH) Monday announced that its subsidiary, Gohomeway Group Inc., has received its EU Trademark Registration Certificate from the European Union Intellectual Property Office - EUIPO.This development marks a key step in expanding the company's intellectual property protection across Europe.The trademark, registered under number 019131253 in Germany, covers Classes 19, 20, and 35. These categories include engineered wood and bamboo flooring, kitchen and display cabinets, retail services, e-commerce consulting, advertising, and franchise-related business management services. The certification strengthens Gohomeway's foundation for European market operations, brand promotion, and cross-border e-commerce.The registration process followed EU trademark law and was completed after several months of review. It enhances Gohomeway's legal positioning in Europe and reinforces Tantech's broader IP strategy spanning both North American and European markets.CEO Yan Wangfeng noted that this achievement not only supports Gohomeway's long-term development but also provides momentum for growing brand visibility and accelerating the company's international branding efforts in Europe.TANH is currently trading at $2.5 or 18.4834% higher on the Nasdaq Capital Market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX