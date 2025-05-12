Meriaura Group Oyj: The schedule for the execution of the acquisition of Summa Defence Oy's share capital is being postponed

Meriaura Group Plc

Company Announcement 12 May 2025 at 11.00 a.m. (CEST)

The schedule for the execution of the acquisition of Summa Defence Oy's share capital is being postponed

Meriaura Group Oyj (the "Company") announced on January 29, 2025, that it had signed a conditional share exchange agreement to acquire the entire share capital of Summa Defence Oy, which brings together defence and security companies, through a share exchange (the "Share Exchange"). The Share Exchange is part of a broader arrangement, which also includes the sale of the shares in the Company's subsidiary Meriaura Oy to Meriaura Invest Oy, as well as the directed acquisition of the Company's treasury shares from Meriaura Invest Oy. The Company's annual general meeting approved the arrangement on 24 April 2025 and authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the execution of the arrangement.

Not all conditions for beginning the execution of the arrangement have yet been fulfilled, and therefore the Company is updating its previously communicated estimate regarding the schedule of the execution. The execution is expected to take place during May 2025. Trading in the new shares issued in connection with the Share Exchange on the First North Growth Market Sweden and Finland is expected to begin estimated on 2 June 2025.

MERIAURA GROUP PLC

More information:

Meriaura Group Plc

Jussi Mälkiä, CEO

Tel. +358 400 785 489

Email: jussi.malkia@meriaura.com

Summa Defence Oy

Jussi Holopainen, CEO

Tel. +358 44 517 4543

Email: jussi.holopainen@summadefence.com

Meriaura Group in brief

Meriaura Group Plc has two business areas: Marine Logistics and Renewable Energy.

Meriaura Oy, which engages in the Marine Logistics business, is a major provider of transport for bulk cargo and demanding project deliveries in Northern Europe, especially in the Baltic Sea and North Sea regions. The company provides its customers with competitive low-emission marine transport services, which are based on long-term affreightment agreements, a modern fleet and the active development of operational sustainability. In addition, Meriaura has a strong market position as a marine transport provider in renewable energy construction projects.

The Marine Logistics business also includes VG-EcoFuel Oy, which produces biofuels from bio-oils and recycled oils generated as industrial by-products.

The Renewable Energy business focuses on comprehensive clean energy solutions. Meriaura Energy Oy designs and delivers clean energy production systems as comprehensive deliveries for industry and district heat production. Energy production is built around large-scale solar thermal systems implemented using high-performance solar thermal collectors manufactured by the company. The Renewable Energy business also includes Rasol Oy, which provides high-quality solar power systems for buildings, businesses and solar parks.

Meriaura Group's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden under the name MERIS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland under the name MERIH.

www.meriauragroup.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8-604 22 55.