WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) reported Monday narrower net loss in its first quarter, despite weak revenues.In the quarter, net loss was $3.11 million or $0.10 per share, compared to prior year's loss of $9.54 million or $0.38 per share.Adjusted EBITDA was negative $1.5 million, compared to prior year's positive adjusted EBITDA of $0.2 million.Total oil and gas sales for the quarter were $2.19 million, down from $5.39 million in the same quarter of 2024.Total hydrocarbon production for the first quarter of 2025 was approximately 47,008 BOE consisting of 64% oil production.The decrease in production and revenue primarily reflected the effects of the company's divestiture program throughout 2024 and the decline in oil pricing.Oil sales accounted for 81%of total revenue this quarter, compared to 88% in the first quarter of 2024.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.