IonQ's Dr. Dean Kassmann will discuss recent company advancements in quantum computing, networking and applications

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leading commercial quantum computing and networking company, will be presenting at The Economist Impact's 4th annual Commercialising Quantum Global event, taking place in London, UK. The event is Europe's largest conference focusing on real-world quantum computing applications.

This year's Commercialising Quantum Global event is expected to host over 1,000 attendees and will focus on topics like quantum AI, error correction, photonics, and post quantum cryptography.

Dr. Dean Kassmann, IonQ's Senior Vice President for Engineering and Technology, will speak on a panel titled "Advantage or Overstatement? How to Communicate Progress Without Fueling the Hype Cycle?" The session is scheduled for Tuesday, May 13 at 12:30 p.m. GMT and will include other senior leaders from across the quantum technology industry to discuss how companies can communicate breakthroughs and support long-term growth.

"In a field advancing as quickly as quantum computing, clear communication is critical to build long-term growth and trust with customers, investors, and the broader public," said Dr. Kassmann. "At IonQ, we believe in regularly communicating our technical and business roadmaps, and providing insights into the milestones and benchmarks needed for us and the industry to reach the next phases of our growth."

IonQ's participation in the event underscores its commitment to advancing commercial quantum computing and networking technologies that have near-term impact. As the first publicly traded pure-play quantum computing company, IonQ continues to prioritize clarity, accountability and openness in how it communicates milestones and product development.

For more information about IonQ's participation in The Economist Impact's Commercialising Quantum Global 2025 Event, please visit www.ionq.com or register to attend this year's event.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leading commercial quantum computing and networking company, delivering high-performance systems aimed at solving the world's largest and most complex commercial and research use cases. IonQ's current generation quantum computers, IonQ Forte and IonQ Forte Enterprise, are the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, boasting 36 algorithmic qubits. The company's innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Newsweek's 2025 Excellence Index 1000, Forbes' 2025 Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies list, and Built In's 2025 100 Best Midsize Places to Work in Washington DC and Seattle, respectively. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum computing more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "accessible," "advancing," "aimed," "available," "breakthroughs," "build," "cutting-edge," "delivering," "growth," "innovative," "impactful," "latest," "leader," "leading," "making," "prioritize," "quickly," "solving," and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the IonQ's quantum computing capabilities and plans; IonQ's technology driving commercial quantum advantage in the future; the necessity, effectiveness, and future impacts of IonQ's offerings available today; and the accessibility, effectiveness, impact, practicality, and commercial-readiness of IonQ's offerings. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: IonQ's ability to implement its technical roadmap; changes in the competitive industries in which IonQ operates, including development of competing technologies; IonQ's ability to deliver, and customers' ability to generate, value from IonQ's offerings; IonQ's ability to implement its business plans, forecasts, roadmaps and other expectations, to identify and realize partnerships and opportunities, and to engage new and existing customers; IonQ's ability to deliver services and products within currently anticipated timelines; changes in laws and regulations affecting IonQ's patents; and IonQ's ability to maintain or obtain patent protection for its products and technology, including with sufficient breadth to provide a competitive advantage. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's filings, including but not limited to those described in the "Risk Factors" section of IonQ's most recent periodic financial report (10-Q or 10-K) filed by IonQ with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and IonQ assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. IonQ does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations. IonQ may or may not choose to practice or otherwise use the inventions described in the issued patents in the future.

