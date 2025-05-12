

Original-Research: Schloss Wachenheim AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH



12.05.2025 / 13:06 CET/CEST

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Schloss Wachenheim AG

Company Name: Schloss Wachenheim AG ISIN: DE0007229007



Reason for the research: Q3 2024/25 results

Recommendation: Buy

from: 12.05.2025

Target price: EUR21

Target price on sight of: 12 months

Last rating change: -

Analyst: Simon Scholes



First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Schloss Wachenheim AG (ISIN: DE0007229007). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY rating and decreased the price target from EUR 22.00 to EUR 21.00.

Abstract:

SWA's post-Christmas quarter is usually the weakest period of its financial year, in which EBIT is typically close to the breakeven level. Q3 24/25 sales fell 0.7% to EUR86.5m (FBe: EUR91.8m; Q3 23/24: EUR87.1m), while EBIT came in at EUR-2.4m (FBe: EUR1.2m; Q3 23/24: EUR-2.2m). Sales in Germany and France climbed by 4.9% and 3.2% respectively, but sales in East Central Europe fell 9.6%. We surmise that the sales dip in East Central Europe was caused by weaker consumer sentiment, influenced by economic and geopolitical uncertainties. Management was previously guiding towards 2024/25 sales growth of ca. 5% and EBIT of EUR31m-EUR33m but is now looking for sales to increase by ca. 4% and EBIT to come at the lower end of the EUR31-EUR33m range. 2024/25 sales growth of ca. 4% implies growth of ca. 12% for Q4 24/25, so management is clearly expecting a strong rebound in the current quarter. The recent development of the East Central Europe segment notwithstanding, we continue to expect falling inflation and interest rates to positively influence SWA's business in the longer term. We maintain our Buy recommendation, but have reduced the price target from EUR22 to EUR21 to reflect reductions in our earnings forecasts in the light of the weak Q3 24/25 results.



Zusammenfassung:

Das Nachweihnachtsquartal von SWA ist normalerweise die schwächste Periode des Geschäftsjahres, in der das EBIT typischerweise nahe der Gewinnschwelle liegt. In Q3 24/25 sank der Umsatz um 0,7% auf EUR86,5 Mio. (FBe: EUR91,8 Mio.; Q3 23/24: EUR87,1 Mio.), das EBIT lag bei EUR-2,4 Mio. (FBe: EUR1,2 Mio.; Q3 23/24: EUR-2,2 Mio.). Die Umsätze in Deutschland und Frankreich stiegen um 4,9% bzw. 3,2%, während sie in Ostmitteleuropa um 9,6% zurückgingen. Wir vermuten, dass der Umsatzrückgang in Ostmitteleuropa auf eine schwächere Konsumentenstimmung zurückzuführen ist, die durch wirtschaftliche und geopolitische Unsicherheiten beeinflusst wurde. Das Management erwartete bisher für 2024/25 ein Umsatzwachstum von ca. 5 % und ein EBIT von EUR31 Mio. bis EUR33 Mio., geht nun aber davon aus, dass der Umsatz um ca. 4 % steigen und das EBIT am unteren Ende der Spanne von EUR31 Mio. bis EUR33 Mio. liegen wird. Ein Umsatzwachstum von ca. 4 % für 2024/25 impliziert ein Wachstum von ca. 12 % für Q4 24/25, so dass das Management eindeutig eine starke Erholung im laufenden Quartal erwartet. Ungeachtet der jüngsten Entwicklung des Segments Ostmitteleuropa gehen wir weiterhin davon aus, dass sinkende Inflation und Zinsen das Geschäft von SWA langfristig positiv beeinflussen werden. Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung bei, haben jedoch das Kursziel von EUR22 auf EUR21 gesenkt, um der Reduzierung unserer Gewinnprognosen angesichts der schwachen Ergebnisse für Q3 24/25 Rechnung zu tragen.

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32560.pdf

