Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2025) - Military Metals Corp. (CSE: MILI) (OTCQB: MILIF) (FSE: QN90) (the "Company" or "MILI"), a company focused on the exploration and development of critical minerals projects, mainly antimony, is pleased to announce its participation in the European Union ("EU") sponsored European Institute of Innovation and Technology ("EIT") Raw Materials Summit, taking place in Brussels, Belgium, from May 13-15, 2025. The Company invites attendees, including EU officials, EU funding sources, institutional investors, and strategic industry partners to request a private meeting through the conference app. One of the main objectives of EIT Raw Materials is to connect critical minerals projects with funding opportunities as the EU aims to strengthen its domestic supply chains. Europe is entering an era of rearmament, and this conference couldn't be more timely to help connect critical defense mineral projects with the capital necessary to quickly develop them.

"The ReArm Europe plan was announced in March 2025. It is a major EU defense initiative to strengthen Europe's military capabilities and take greater responsibility for its own security," stated Scott Eldridge, CEO of Military Metals. "The estimated potential funding is 800 billion Euros, with an emphasis towards European-made equipment. In parallel, the EU is pressing forward with the goals of the Critical Raw Materials Act to increase local production of key minerals including antimony. Participating in the EIT Raw Materials Summit is a valuable opportunity to showcase our commitment to future sustainable mining practices and to help the EU solve the issue of its control of key critical minerals. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders and contributing to discussions that will shape the future of critical raw materials in Europe."

As one of the industry's premier conferences, the EIT Raw Materials Summit gathers global stakeholders to discuss the future of sustainable resource management. Military Metals will join policymakers, investors, and industry experts to explore breakthrough technologies, circular economy strategies, and responsible sourcing initiatives shaping the sector. More information can be found at: RawMaterials Summit | 2025 | RAW MATERIALS.

About Military Metals Corp.

The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a focus on antimony.

This news release contains "forward-looking information". Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements related to the completion of the Company's review of the technical disclosure related to the asset, as well as future plans for maximizing value, and assumptions related to the continuation of the global demand for tin and continuation of the value of tin. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates, or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

