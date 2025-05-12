WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) announced Monday it signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Touchland brand for $700 million at closing, consisting of cash and Church & Dwight restricted stock, and a payment up to $180 million contingent on the achievement of Touchland's 2025 net sales. The total consideration of the deal is up to $880 million.Touchland is the fastest growing brand in the hand sanitizer category in the U.S. and is the #2 hand sanitizer in the category. The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close in the second quarter.Touchland's net sales for the trailing twelve months through March 31, 2025 were approximately $130 million. The products are currently marketed in the U.S. and Canada and recently launched in the Middle East with Sephora.The acquisition is expected to be neutral to Church & Dwight's 2025 earnings per share, inclusive of transition costs, acquisition-related expenses, foregone interest income, intangible amortization expense, and incremental marketing.In addition, adjusted earnings in 2025 and future years will exclude the impact of restricted stock which will be treated as compensation.Touchland's net sales are expected to grow double digits in both 2025 and 2026. In 2026, the acquisition is expected to be 3 percent accretive to cash earnings.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX