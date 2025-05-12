Kilvinane Wind Farm to Generate 8,500 MWh Annually, Strengthening Ireland's Energy Grid and Sustainability Goals

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy solutions provider dedicated to helping customers navigate the energy transition, today announced that its Irish subsidiary, Cork Sustainable Energy Limited (CSEL), has secured approval from An Bord Pleanála for a significant upgrade to the Kilvinane Wind Farm. This approval marks a pivotal step in enhancing Ireland's renewable energy infrastructure.

CSEL manages Kilvinane Wind Farm, located 8km East of Dunmanway, County Cork, which comprises of three turbines. The wind farm holds the capability to produce approximately 8,500 MWh of energy annually, supplying to the National Grid and contributing to Ireland's renewable energy targets as the second largest producer of wind energy in the world in terms of the share of electricity provided by wind energy.

An Bord Pleanála approved the wind farm upgrade, as it was designed to ensure consistency with the character of the structure and the neighboring structures. This decision provides greater clarity and certainty for wind farm operators and planning authorities regarding the planning implications of routine maintenance activities.

"The upgrade will ensure the efficient operation of the wind farm and contribute to Ireland's ambitious renewable energy targets, providing cleaner energy to thousands of homes and businesses," said Mark Apsey MBE, Senior Vice President, UK and Ireland, at Ameresco. "This decision provides clarity and certainty for wind farm operators in Ireland, and we are excited to move forward with our turbine upgrades."

The advancement of renewable energy infrastructure is vital for Ireland's future, and this ruling paves the way for significant progress in the sector, ensuring continued innovation and development.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) is a leading energy solutions provider dedicated to helping customers reduce costs, enhance resilience, and decarbonize to net zero in the global energy transition. Our comprehensive portfolio includes implementing smart energy efficiency solutions, upgrading aging infrastructure, and developing, constructing, and operating distributed energy resources. As a trusted full-service partner, Ameresco shows the way by reducing energy use and delivering diversified generation solutions to Federal, state and local governments, utilities, educational and healthcare institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,500 employees providing local expertise in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

The announcement of a renewable energy asset by Ameresco is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such asset, of the company's overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company's overall total assets in development or operation. This asset was included in our previously reported assets in operations as of March 31, 2025.

