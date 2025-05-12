Global Industrial Company to Spotlight Restaurant Solutions at the National Restaurant Association Show 2025

Provides solutions designed to serve every space in restaurants and bars

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added national distributor of industrial equipment and supplies, will be exhibiting at the National Restaurant Association Show, a leading stage for food service innovation, taking place May 17-20 at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL. For its first National Restaurant Show appearance, Global Industrial will be exhibiting at Booth #5353 in the South Building, showcasing a range of commercial- and industrial-grade solutions designed to improve restaurant and food service efficiency, productivity, and safety.

Food Preparation & Storage:

Refrigeration, Freezers, and Ice Equipment: We offer appliances tailored to a restaurant's needs, from undercounter ice machines to refrigerated merchandisers.

Preparation Tables and Cookware: With sturdy stainless-steel work tables and durable cookware, we have products to enhance safety and efficiency while ensuring seamless preparation in commercial kitchens.

Storage and Shelving: With containers, chrome wire shelving, and more, we have the essentials needed to efficiently store and transport food.

Restaurant Furniture & Décor:

Indoor and Outdoor Furnishings: Need new stools for the bar? Dining and high-top sets for a dining room? Umbrellas and picnic tables? A full parklet? We've got it covered.

Facilities Maintenance & Janitorial:

We're bringing smart solutions to help restaurants stay on top of upkeep, supplying essential equipment and supplies for Maintenance, Repair, and Operations, the unsung hero of every restaurant. From consumables and paper goods to lighting, vacuums, heaters, and more, we've got what hospitality teams need to keep operations running like a well-oiled machine.

"The National Restaurant Association Show provides a premier opportunity to showcase our extensive offering of front-of-house and back-of-house solutions designed to serve every space in your restaurant," said Greg Rangnow, Director, National Accounts - Hospitality at Global Industrial. "With a national distribution network, a team of industry experts, and our dedication to an exceptional customer experience, Global Industrial is here with solutions to serve you."

Join Global Industrial at the National Restaurant Association Show 2025

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Global Industrial's category experts while exploring solutions in key product categories for restaurants and bars, including: refrigeration, furniture & lighting, outdoor setting, prepping & cookware, storage, shelving, maintenance, and HVAC.

Swing by Global Industrial's booth to enter our special giveaway, your chance to win a Nexel® Merchandiser Refrigerator!

About Global Industrial Company

Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor and source for industrial equipment and supplies. Leveraging over 75 years of experience, Global Industrial specializes in providing MRO solutions to businesses ranging from small to enterprise, and to the public sector. Global Industrial is committed to its customer-centric strategy and uses industry expertise, products from its Global Industrial Exclusive BrandsTM, and nationally known brands to provide customers with a breadth of offerings to meet their needs. At Global Industrial, "We Can Supply That®".

