Gladstone Commercial Corporation: Gladstone Commercial Announces Industrial Acquisition in Germantown, Wisconsin

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq:GOOD) ("Gladstone Commercial") is pleased to announce the acquisition of a newly constructed 303,991 square-foot, Class A, fully temperature controlled facility located in Germantown, Wisconsin. This state-of-the-art property was purchased for $62,700,000, providing a weighted average GAAP capitalization rate of 8.74%. The facility includes specialized freezer and cooler storage and was built to support high-capacity pet food production and distribution.

The facility is 100% leased to G&H Pets, LLC through September 2044. The tenant is the in-house manufacturing platform for California Pet Partners, producing premium freeze-dried raw pet food for dogs and cats currently sold under several brands.

Comments from Gladstone Commercial's Executive Vice President, Ryan Carter: "We are excited to expand our industrial portfolio with a mission-critical, high-quality asset leased to a strong, creditworthy tenant. This property stands out as one of the highest-quality assets in our portfolio and offers an attractive yield."

Comments from Gladstone Commercial's President, Buzz Cooper: "We continue to focus on high-quality industrial assets supported by a disciplined underwriting process. This acquisition reflects our commitment to investing in growing markets and securing facilities leased to creditworthy tenants in expanding industries. It aligns with our strategy to build a durable portfolio that supports long-term growth and stable cash flow."

About Gladstone Commercial (Nasdaq: GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of March 31, 2025, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 141 properties located in 27 states, totaling approximately 17.3 million square feet. For additional information, please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

For Broker Submittals:

Midwest/West South Central: Ryan Carter Todd Alan McDonald Executive Vice President Senior Vice President (571) 451-0019 (703) 287-5895 Ryan.Carter@gladstone.com Todd.McDonald@gladstone.com Southeast/Northeast Nick Lindsay Vice President (703) 966-3864 Nick.Lindsay@gladstone.com

Investor or Media Inquiries:

Buzz Cooper Catherine Gerkis President Director of Investor Relations/ESG (703) 287-5815 (703) 287-5846 Buzz.Cooper@gladstone.com Catherine.Gerkis@gladstone.com

All statements contained in this press release, other than historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties as they relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events, or trends concerning matters that are not historical facts and may ultimately prove to be incorrect or false. Forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future events, including, without limitation, those relating to the discussion and analysis of Gladstone Commercial's business, financial condition, results of operations, and our strategic plans and objectives. Words such as "may," "might," "believe," "will," "anticipate," "future," "could," "growth," "plan," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "if," "seek," "possible," "potential," "likely" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or contemplated by such statements, including, but not limited to, the description of risks and uncertainties in "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the SEC on February 18, 2025, and certain other filings made with the SEC. Gladstone Commercial cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information: Gladstone Commercial Corporation, (703) 287-5893

For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.gladstonecompanies.com.

SOURCE: Gladstone Commercial Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/gladstone-commercial-announces-industrial-acquisition-in-germantown-wisconsin-1026045