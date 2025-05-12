Anzeige
Montag, 12.05.2025
WKN: 870967 | ISIN: US74144T1088 | Ticker-Symbol: TR1
Tradegate
12.05.25 | 15:46
87,86 Euro
+6,65 % +5,48
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
T.ROWE PRICE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
T.ROWE PRICE GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
87,3387,5616:02
87,3087,5916:02
PR Newswire
12.05.2025 14:30 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.: T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-end Assets Under Management For April 2025

Finanznachrichten News

BALTIMORE, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.56 trillion as of April 30, 2025. Preliminary net outflows for April 2025 were $3.5 billion.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of April 30, 2025, and for the prior quarter- and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.



As of



Preliminary(a)





(in billions)


4/30/2025


3/31/2025


12/31/2024








Equity


$ 767


$ 773


$ 830

Fixed income, including money market


198


196


188

Multi-asset


545


544


536

Alternatives


53


53


53

Total assets under management


$ 1,563


$ 1,566


$ 1,607

Target date retirement portfolios


$ 485


$ 484


$ 476


(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment


About T. Rowe Price

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ - GS: TROW) helps individuals and institutions around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Clients rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price serves millions of clients globally and manages $1.56 trillion in assets under management as of April 30, 2025. About two-thirds of the assets under management are retirement-related. News and other updates can be found on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and troweprice.com/newsroom.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
