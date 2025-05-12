Anzeige
Montag, 12.05.2025
12.05.2025 15:02 Uhr
VIGO Photonics Enters Strategic Framework Agreement With PCO S.A. for Advanced Infrared Detector Development

Finanznachrichten News

PCO S.A. is partnering with VIGO Photonics to deploy cooled Focal Plane Arrays into land based systems

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / VIGO Photonics Inc., a global leader in mid-infrared detection technologies, today announced the signing of a strategic framework agreement with PCO S.A., a premier Polish manufacturer of optoelectronic systems for military applications. The agreement, valued at nearly PLN 200 million, marks a significant step forward in the development and delivery of next-generation cooled infrared detector arrays.

Mid-Wave Infrared Focal Plane Array

Mid-Wave Infrared Focal Plane Array
Mid-Wave Infrared Focal Plane Array

Under the terms of the partnership, VIGO Photonics will supply advanced semiconductor-based focal plane arrays utilizing its proprietary Type-II Superlattice (T2SL) technology. These detectors, based on Group III-V materials, are designed for high sensitivity and reliable thermal radiation detection, even at extremely low temperatures.

The new detectors will play a critical role in thermal imaging systems integrated into cutting-edge military platforms and air defense systems. Engineered to perform in all weather conditions, both day and night, the technology will significantly improve target detection and identification, boosting the operational capabilities and situational awareness of armed forces.

"The agreement with PCO S.A. reflects our shared commitment to advancing the technological edge of military-grade optoelectronics," said Scott Riggi, President at VIGO Photonics USA. "By combining VIGO's expertise in T2SL infrared detection with PCO's leadership in battlefield imaging solutions, we are shaping the future of thermal imaging for defense applications. In addition, our ITAR and CMMC compliance open the door for US based defense contractors to engage with VIGO Photonics on their next generation platforms."

VIGO Photonics, listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, is internationally recognized for its innovation in mid-infrared detectors used across sectors including defense, medical diagnostics, industrial monitoring, and space exploration. The company operates globally, with headquarters in Ozarów Mazowiecki, Poland, and offices in the United States.

Contact Information

Michael Baez
Director of Marketing
mbaez@vigophotonics.us
+1(727) 388-1515

SOURCE: VIGO Photonics



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/vigo-photonics-enters-strategic-framework-agreement-with-pco-s.a.-for-a-1025953

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
