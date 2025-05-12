DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
TINY LTD. A I0B CA88770A1003 BAW/UFN
© 2025 Xetra Newsboard
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|0,600
|0,706
|15:45
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|15:14
|Tiny Ltd.: Tiny Announces Completion of Refinancing, Closing of Private Placement of $36.1 Million Principal Amount of Convertible Debentures and Conversion of Subscription Receipts
|Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2025) - Tiny Ltd. (TSXV: TINY) ("Tiny" or the "Company"), a Canadian technology holding company that acquires wonderful businesses for the long...
► Artikel lesen
|15:04
|XFRA I0B: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
|DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTILTINY LTD. A I0B...
► Artikel lesen
|Mi
|Tiny Ltd: Tiny to release Q1 results May 15
|Di
|Tiny Ltd.: Tiny to Announce Financial Results and Host Investor Call for Q1 2025
|Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2025) - Tiny Ltd (TSXV: TINY) ("Tiny" or "the "Company"), a Canadian technology holding company, today announced that it will report its financial...
► Artikel lesen
|29.04.
|Tiny Ltd.: Tiny Reports Full Year 2024 Results
|Total revenue increased 5% to $194.2 million, with recurring revenue growing 30% from FY2023.Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $31.0 million, an increase of $3.6 million from 2023. Received $2.2 million of distributions...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|TINY LTD
|0,596
|+24,17 %