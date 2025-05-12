The Acceleration Project and KeyBank Help Small Businesses in Cleveland Unlock Growth

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / Small Business Growth Accelerator for Cleveland Entrepreneurs graduates 35 small businesses, helping them grow and thrive

The Acceleration Project (TAP) and KeyBank (NYSE: KEY) have successfully partnered to complete a Business Growth Accelerator in Cleveland's Buckeye neighborhood, bringing together 35 passionate entrepreneurs eager to take their businesses to the next level.

The Business Growth Accelerator program featured four workshops for small business entrepreneurs, each followed by two weeks of individual coaching, culminating in an in-person graduation on April 17. Topics covered include branding, credit management, understanding financial statements, and borrowing. This comprehensive approach aligns with KeyBank's commitment to supporting small business growth and economic development in the communities it serves.

The program kicked off Feb. 5, with a high-impact, in-person session titled Position to Win: Crafting Your Brand Positioning, setting the stage for a series of workshops designed to empower business owners and unlock growth potential. "This collaboration demonstrates the power of expert guidance in driving small business success," said Jane Veron, CEO of TAP. "By providing tailored advice, beginning with this session on brand strategy and positioning, we're helping business owners map out concrete plans for growth and improved brand visibility."

Small businesses are the backbone of the U.S. economy, employing nearly half of the American workforce and contributing 43.5% of the nation's GDP (U.S. Chamber of Commerce, May 2024). However, 23.2% fail within the first year, and nearly half do not survive past five years (Lending Tree, February 2025).

"We congratulate the entrepreneurs who took part in the Business Growth Accelerator. KeyBank is proud to partner with TAP to learn more about these entrepreneurs' goals and dreams, and help them succeed," said Aaron Arnoczky, Business Banking Relationship Manager for KeyBank in Cleveland. "We are excited by their enthusiasm and our partnership with TAP that provided these small business owners with advice and tools they need to grow and thrive."

"We're also grateful for the role of Burten, Bell, Carr Development, Inc. (BBC), the community development corporation serving the Central, Kinsman, and Buckeye neighborhoods of Cleveland, whose outreach and on-the-ground connection made this program possible," said Eric Fiala, Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer at KeyBank and CEO of KeyBank Foundation. "Thank you to BBC for their efforts to identify and engage local small business owners-their partnership helped us reach the heart of the community and ensure that the businesses who could benefit most were at the table."

The program was a resounding success, with nearly 100% of participants saying they were very satisfied with it and gained a better understanding of the topics presented. Following a personalized Brand Positioning Coaching Session, one business owner shared her delight with the service provided by her TAP consultant, 'I love that Karen reviewed my site and brand before our call. Her expertise was evident, and her commitment to improving my brand was clear". Other comments from participants in workshops and individual sessions included:

"The Business Growth Accelerator was incredibly impactful. It gave me clarity, strategy, and confidence to scale. A key takeaway was the importance of systems and partnerships for sustainable growth. Moving forward, I'll apply these insights to streamline operations and expand my spice line nationally."

"Each meeting really helped my company TREMENDOUSLY! From understanding the next updates I need to do for my website to help us reach a broader audience to digging deeper into my next steps into getting funding. I'm so very satisfied with the content of the programs."

"The sessions provided a baseline of information to use with our 1-on-1s. The mentors in the 1-on-1 sessions were so laser-focused in helping us individually and that was truly appreciated."

TAP's work is made possible through the support of funders and strategic partners who play a critical role in sustaining its mission, fueling innovative programming, and strengthening the infrastructure needed to expand its reach. Through these collaborations, TAP ensures that small businesses don't just survive-they thrive, driving economic vitality and long-term prosperity. To learn more and support TAP's efforts in transforming small businesses and strengthening communities, contact Amy Berardi at amyb@theaccelerationproject.org .

Learn more about KeyBank's opportunities and programs for your small business by visiting key.com/small-business. KeyBank offers a range of tools, including the KeyBank Small Business Check-In, Business Cash Flow Calculator and a Business Fraud Hub with resources for protecting your business against fraud.

About KeyCorp

In 2025, KeyCorp celebrates its bicentennial, marking 200 years of service to clients and communities from Maine to Alaska. To learn more, visit KeyBank Heritage Center. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $189 billion at March 31, 2025.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit?https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

About The Acceleration Project (TAP)

The Acceleration Project (TAP) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating small business growth and fostering economic vitality in local communities. Founded in 2012, TAP provides customized consulting to thousands of small business owners, addressing strategic, financial, marketing, and operational challenges.

The Acceleration Project (TAP) is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization. We rely on the generosity of donors, partners and sponsors to support our work and keep our services accessible.

Follow The Acceleration Project (TAP) on: LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube.

https://www.theaccelerationproject.org/

CFMA #250415-3159428



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/the-acceleration-project-tap-and-keybank-help-small-businesses-in-cl-1026486