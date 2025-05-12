Award marks seventh consecutive year company has received prestigious distinction

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, announced today that it has been certified as a 2025 Great Place To Work® for the seventh consecutive year in the U.S., and for the first time in the U.K., Japan, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and Germany.

The recognition is based on a confidential survey of employees around the world, offering an independent assessment of Exact Sciences' culture, work environment, and leadership. This year, 77% of employees called Exact Sciences a Great Place To Work 20 points higher than the average U.S.-based company. Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

"Exact Sciences is proud to be recognized as a Great Place To Work for the seventh year in a row-an honor that reflects the passion, integrity, and drive for innovation of our incredible team," said Sarah Condella, executive vice president of human resources at Exact Sciences. "Our purpose of eradicating cancer guides everything we do, and we're committed to creating a workplace where everyone feels respected, included, and empowered."

By achieving this distinction, Exact Sciences joins an elite group of organizations that have demonstrated exceptional workplace practices, a willingness to act on employee feedback, and a strong commitment to employee well-being. The anonymous feedback collected during certification focuses on factors known to impact the quality of an employee's experience, such as trust, pride, respect, and camaraderie.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Exact Sciences stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a certified great workplace and 15 times more likely to choose to work at a certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, to earn a fair share of the company's profits, and to have a fair chance at promotion.

Exact Sciences is looking for talented people who are passionate about fighting cancer. For more information and to view a complete list of job openings, visit the company careers site.

About Exact Sciences Corp.

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences gives patients and health care professionals the clarity needed to take life-changing action earlier. Building on the success of the Cologuard® and Oncotype® tests, Exact Sciences is investing in its pipeline to develop innovative solutions for use before, during, and after a cancer diagnosis. For more information, visit ExactSciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on X (formerly known as Twitter) @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on LinkedIn and Facebook.

NOTE: Exact Sciences and Cologuard are trademarks of Exact Sciences Corporation. Oncotype is a trademark of Genomic Health, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Exact Sciences.

About Great Place To Work® Certification

Great Place To Work® Certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250512833110/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact (U.S.):

Blair Brophy

+1 608-630-7391

bbrophy@exactsciences.com



Investor Contact:

Derek Leckow

608-893-0009

investorrelations@exactsciences.com