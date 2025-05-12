BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAHA.F, POAHY.PK), Monday announced that Michael Steiner will take on the role of Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, effective July 1, 2025.Meanwhile, Vera Schalwig will assume responsibility for the Human Resources and Social Affairs division, succeeding Andreas Haffner, effective August 19, 2025.Concurrently, the company announced that Joachim Scharnagl will take over the Procurement division from Barbara Frenkel.Notably, Schalwig currently heads Human Resources at Porsche AG's headquarters in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, while Scharnagl is Head of Procurement for New Vehicle Projects and Supplier Management.Currently, Porsche's stock is trading at 3.66 euros, up 1.66 percent on the Frankfurt.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX