Paramount Wraps Up Earth Month With Hands-On Volunteering, Green Expos, and Creative Eco-Initiatives

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / Paramount:

That's a wrap on Earth Month at Paramount!

In celebration of Earth Month, Paramount colleagues joined each other across their communities to help make an environmental difference where needed! A few highlights include:

The Paramount Pictures Green Team joined Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA) for their Spring Community Clean-Up in Lafayette Park. Volunteers picked up trash, planted flowers and greenery, and got creative-painting mini flowerpots and making beaded bracelets with encouraging messages for the local kids.

In NYC, Paramount volunteers rolled up their sleeves to refresh Battery Park with some light gardening, aerating the soil, and spreading grass seed to allow for new growth.

The NYC Paramount office also hosted a Green Expo spotlighting eco-conscious local businesses. Employees discovered sustainable products and caught a live cooking demo called the Chef's Table.

Virtually, Paramount volunteers tuned in for a hands-on workshop with the Urban Ecology Center, where they learned how to upcycle old t-shirts into reusable tote bags.

Paramount extends a huge thank you to all the passionate employees who got their hands dirty (literally) and had a great time doing it!

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA,PARAA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic studios, networks and streaming services, its portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. The company delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry's most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, Paramount Global provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Paramount on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Paramount
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/paramount
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Paramount



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/paramount-wraps-up-earth-month-with-hands-on-volunteering-green-expos-and-creati-1026508

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
