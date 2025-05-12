CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Global markets cheered the trade deal between the U.S. and China and the de-escalation in trade-related tensions globally. Risk appetite was renewed and investor confidence boosted following the agreement between the two trading partners.Wall Street Futures have rallied emphatically. Major markets in Europe are trading on a positive note. Asian markets also finished trading on a positive note.The six-currency Dollar Index surged ahead. Bond yields hardened across regions. Crude oil prices jumped in response to the U.S.-China trade deal. Gold slumped as renewed risk appetite following the U.S. China trade deal dragged down the yellow metal's prices. Cryptocurrencies are trading mixed.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 42,251.50, up 2.43% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,810.90, up 2.67% Germany's DAX at 23,525.60, up 0.15% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,582.49, up 0.32% France's CAC 40 at 7,844.76, up 1.30% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,381.75, up 1.36% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 37,644.26, up 0.38% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,233.50, up 0.03% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,369.24, up 0.82% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,549.46, up 2.98%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.1119, down 1.15% GBP/USD at 1.3202, down 0.78% USD/JPY at 148.09, up 1.88% AUD/USD at 0.6388, down 0.37% USD/CAD at 1.3990, up 0.38% Dollar Index at 101.57, up 1.22%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.451%, up 1.74% Germany at 2.6410%, up 3.49% France at 3.325%, up 2.12% U.K. at 4.6965%, up 2.86% Japan at 1.449%, up 4.09%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $65.83, up 3.00%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $62.97, up 3.20%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $3,245.75, down 2.94%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $104,124.12, down 0.15% Ethereum at $2,563.21, up 3.09% XRP at $2.57, up 9.27% BNB at $683.05, up 4.86% Solana at $177.86, up 3.49%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX