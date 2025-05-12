D. Boral Capital Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent to Pineapple Financial Inc. in Connection with its $1.5 Million Public Offering

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE American:PAPL) ("Pineapple" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian mortgage technology and brokerage firm, today announced the closing of its public offering (the "Offering") with aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $1,500,000, prior to deducting fees and other expenses payable by the Company. The Offering consisted of 10,000,000 units, each unit consisting of one common share of the Company and one warrant to purchase one common share of the Company, at a public offering price of $0.15 per unit.

D. Boral Capital LLC acted as exclusive placement agent for the Offering.

Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP acted as legal counsel to the Company and Lucosky Brookman LLP acted as legal counsel to D. Boral Capital LLC.

The Offering of the securities described above was offered by the Company pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-286783), as amended, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and declared effective by the SEC on May 1, 2025. The Offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A final prospectus describing the terms of the Offering was filed with the SEC and forms a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this Offering may be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting D. Boral Capital LLC at 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, by email at info@dboralcapital.com, or by telephone at (212) 970-5150.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Pineapple Financial Inc.

Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE American: PAPL) is a leading Canadian mortgage technology and brokerage company focused on delivering the ultimate experience for mortgage brokers, lenders, and clients. Pineapple provides cutting-edge tools, marketing automation, analytics, and proprietary technology designed to simplify and enhance the mortgage process. With a growing national footprint and a commitment to innovation, Pineapple is setting a new standard for excellence in the mortgage industry.

For more information, please visit www.gopineapple.com.

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is a premier, relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance to clients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets, including the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

A recognized leader on Wall Street, D. Boral Capital has successfully aggregated approximately $30 billion in capital since its inception in 2020, executing ~350 transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.

Legal Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this press release, including statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding the completion, timing and size of its proposed public offering and listing may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are inherently subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the consummation of the offering and other risks described in FatPipe's registration statement on Form S-1, as it may be amended from time to time. Except as required by law, FatPipe expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other occurrences

For more information, please contact:

D. Boral Capital LLC

Email: info@dboralcapital.com

Telephone: +1(212)-970-5150

SOURCE: D. Boral Capital LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/d.-boral-capital-acted-as-exclusive-placement-agent-to-pineapple-fin-1026516